Smartwatches have come a long way in recent years, and now almost all the latest models are feature-packed. Heart rate monitoring and SpO2 monitoring have become increasingly common features even in budget models, allowing wearers to get insights of their overall wellness beyond their daily step count, sleep hours and burned calories. Some models offer advanced SpO2 tracking, which may help users notice unusual drops in blood oxygen levels and consult a doctor immediately. The wearables are not designed to replace medical equipment, but their alerts are an indicator to consult a healthcare professional and seek medical help.

Here we have listed some of the best wearables priced under Rs. 5,000 in India with SpO2 and heart rate monitoring.

Realme Watch 5

Realme Watch 5 is an affordable model with a mix of smartwatch functions, along with Bluetooth calling, step tracking, and more. This model offers heart rate monitoring and SpO2 measurement. It also has sensors to record stress, sleep and menstrual cycles. Wearers can also access three breathing training modes.

The Realme Watch 5 features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with a 390x450 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 600 nits of brightness. It has NFC connectivity. Users can access more than 300 customisable watch faces on this smartwatch. It includes 108 sports modes and is compatible with the Realme Link app. It is advertised to offer up to 16 days of standard use and up to 20 days in Light Mode. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme Watch 5 Specifications

Compatibility: Android and iOS Redmi Watch 6 Can Now Be Purchased in These Countries

Display: 1.97-inch AMOLED

Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2

Fitness modes: 108 sports modes

Watch faces: 300+ cloud-based

Smart features: Bluetooth calling

Water resistance: IP68

Realme Watch 5 Price in India

The Realme Watch 5 is priced at Rs. 4,299 in India. It is sold in Blue, Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Vibrant Orange colour options.

Boat Chrome Iris

Another affordable alternative is the Boat Chrome Iris, which is available in India with SpO2 tracking and heart rate monitoring. It has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with support for the Always-On Display feature. The display is touted to deliver up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. It has sleep tracking and different breathing modes. Women can use it for tracking their menstrual cycles. It supports multiple sports modes and has cloud-based watch faces.

The company has packed an 180mAh battery in the Boat Chrome Iris. The battery is advertised to offer up to five days of battery life in the power-saving mode. You can avail the Bluetooth calling feature in this model. It has an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance.

Key Specifications

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Display: 1.32-inch AMOLED

Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2

Battery: 180mAh

Smart features: Bluetooth calling

Water resistance: IP68

Boat Chrome Iris Price in India

The Boat Chrome Iris costs Rs. 3,499 in India. It is offered in Metal Gold, Rose Pink, Velvet Wine, Silk Skin, and Frosted Sky colour options.

CMF Watch Pro 2

The CMF Watch Pro 2 is another model with SpO2 tracking and heart rate tracking. It features a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 620 nits peak brightness. It can also track the menstrual cycle. This model has a Bluetooth calling feature that allows users to call directly from their wrists. It offers more than 120 sports modes and over 100 watch faces that sync through the CMF Watch App. It carries an IP68 rating.

The Nothing sub-brand has packed a 305mAh battery in the CMF Watch Pro 2. The battery is said to last up to 11 days on a single charge.

Key Specifications

Display: 1.32-inch AMOLED

Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2

Fitness modes: Over 120 sports modes

Watch faces: Over 100 watch faces

Calling: Bluetooth calling

Battery: 305mAh

Durability: IP68 dust and splash resistance

CMF Watch Pro 2 Price in India

The CMF Watch Pro 2 is priced at Rs. 4,999 for the Ash Grey and Dark Grey colour variants in India.

Boat Valour Watch 1R

The Boat Valour Watch 1R also offers SpO2 monitoring and heart rate tracking, alongside other basic health tracking features. It has a 1.43-inch 3D AMOLED display with 1,000 nits peak brightness. This wearable supports over 100 cloud watch faces. It is powered by an X2 processor.

For sports enthusiasts, the Boat Valour Watch 1R supports over 700 sports modes as well. It also tracks stress and sleep and provides recovery insights along with metrics such as heart rate variability and VO2 Max. It has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It packs a 300mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver between 7 and 10 days of battery life, and supports magnetic charging with a full charge time of around two hours. It offers 3 ATM water resistance for protection against sweat and splashes.

Key Specifications

Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED

Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2

Fitness modes: Over 700 sports modes

Watch faces: Over 100 cloud watch faces

Battery: 300mAh

Durability: 3 ATM

Boat Valour Watch 1R Price in India

Boat Valour Watch 1R price in India starts at Rs. 4,499. It is offered in Imperial Leather, Obsidian Black, Oak Leather, and Steel Black finishes. The smartwatch is available via Amazon, Flipkart, the official Boat website, and select offline retail stores across India.

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max

The last model in our list is Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max. This model helps users track health vitals like heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels. It has a Productivity Suite for accessing reminders and weather forecasts. The wearable offers more than 100 sports modes and more than 150 watch faces. It has SOS and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 410 x 502. The display offers a peak brightness level of 600 nits. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is advertised to offer a battery life of up to seven days. Users can customise their ColorFit Pro 5 Max watch with the NoiseFit App on their smartphones.

Key Specifications

Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED

Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2

Fitness modes: Over 700 sports modes

Watch faces: Over 100 cloud watch faces

Battery: 300mAh

Durability: 3 ATM

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max Price in India

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max has a starting price tag of Rs. 4,999. It is available in Jet Black, Space Blue, Classic Black, Classic Brown, Elite Black, Elite Silver, Sage Green, and Shadow Black colourways.