Technology News
English Edition

Best Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 in India With SpO2 and Heart Rate Monitoring

The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max has a starting price tag of Rs. 4,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 July 2026 08:00 IST
Best Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 in India With SpO2 and Heart Rate Monitoring

Realme Watch 5 features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Top smartwatches under rs. 5,000 in India with spo2 and heart rate sensor
  • CMF Watch Pro 2 features a 1.32-inch display
  • Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display
Advertisement

Smartwatches have come a long way in recent years, and now almost all the latest models are feature-packed. Heart rate monitoring and SpO2 monitoring have become increasingly common features even in budget models, allowing wearers to get insights of their overall wellness beyond their daily step count, sleep hours and burned calories. Some models offer advanced SpO2 tracking, which may help users notice unusual drops in blood oxygen levels and consult a doctor immediately. The wearables are not designed to replace medical equipment, but their alerts are an indicator to consult a healthcare professional and seek medical help.

Here we have listed some of the best wearables priced under Rs. 5,000 in India with SpO2 and heart rate monitoring.

Realme Watch 5

Realme Watch 5 is an affordable model with a mix of smartwatch functions, along with Bluetooth calling, step tracking, and more. This model offers heart rate monitoring and SpO2 measurement. It also has sensors to record stress, sleep and menstrual cycles. Wearers can also access three breathing training modes.

realme watch 5 review ndtv main

The Realme Watch 5 features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with a 390x450 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 600 nits of brightness. It has NFC connectivity. Users can access more than 300 customisable watch faces on this smartwatch. It includes 108 sports modes and is compatible with the Realme Link app. It is advertised to offer up to 16 days of standard use and up to 20 days in Light Mode. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme Watch 5 Specifications

Realme Watch 5 Price in India

The Realme Watch 5 is priced at Rs. 4,299 in India. It is sold in Blue, Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Vibrant Orange colour options.

Boat Chrome Iris

Another affordable alternative is the Boat Chrome Iris, which is available in India with SpO2 tracking and heart rate monitoring. It has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with support for the Always-On Display feature. The display is touted to deliver up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. It has sleep tracking and different breathing modes. Women can use it for tracking their menstrual cycles. It supports multiple sports modes and has cloud-based watch faces.

The company has packed an 180mAh battery in the Boat Chrome Iris. The battery is advertised to offer up to five days of battery life in the power-saving mode. You can avail the Bluetooth calling feature in this model. It has an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Compatibility: Android and iOS

  • Display: 1.32-inch AMOLED
  • Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2
  • Battery: 180mAh
  • Smart features: Bluetooth calling
  • Water resistance: IP68

Boat Chrome Iris Price in India

The Boat Chrome Iris costs Rs. 3,499 in India. It is offered in Metal Gold, Rose Pink, Velvet Wine, Silk Skin, and Frosted Sky colour options.

CMF Watch Pro 2

The CMF Watch Pro 2 is another model with SpO2 tracking and heart rate tracking. It features a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 620 nits peak brightness. It can also track the menstrual cycle. This model has a Bluetooth calling feature that allows users to call directly from their wrists. It offers more than 120 sports modes and over 100 watch faces that sync through the CMF Watch App.  It carries an IP68 rating.

cmf watch pro 2 cmf nothing

The Nothing sub-brand has packed a 305mAh battery in the CMF Watch Pro 2. The battery is said to last up to 11 days on a single charge.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 1.32-inch AMOLED
  • Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2
  • Fitness modes: Over 120 sports modes
  • Watch faces: Over 100 watch faces
  • Calling: Bluetooth calling
  • Battery: 305mAh
  • Durability: IP68 dust and splash resistance

CMF Watch Pro 2 Price in India

The CMF Watch Pro 2 is priced at Rs. 4,999 for the Ash Grey and Dark Grey colour variants in India.

Boat Valour Watch 1R

The Boat Valour Watch 1R also offers SpO2 monitoring and heart rate tracking, alongside other basic health tracking features. It has a 1.43-inch 3D AMOLED display with 1,000 nits peak brightness. This wearable supports over 100 cloud watch faces. It is powered by an X2 processor.

For sports enthusiasts, the Boat Valour Watch 1R supports over 700 sports modes as well. It also tracks stress and sleep and provides recovery insights along with metrics such as heart rate variability and VO2 Max. It has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It packs a 300mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver between 7 and 10 days of battery life, and supports magnetic charging with a full charge time of around two hours. It offers 3 ATM water resistance for protection against sweat and splashes.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED

  • Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2
  • Fitness modes: Over 700 sports modes
  • Watch faces: Over 100 cloud watch faces
  • Battery: 300mAh
  • Durability: 3 ATM

Boat Valour Watch 1R Price in India

Boat Valour Watch 1R price in India starts at Rs. 4,499. It is offered in Imperial Leather, Obsidian Black, Oak Leather, and Steel Black finishes. The smartwatch is available via Amazon, Flipkart, the official Boat website, and select offline retail stores across India.

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max

The last model in our list is Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max. This model helps users track health vitals like heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels. It has a Productivity Suite for accessing reminders and weather forecasts. The wearable offers more than 100 sports modes and more than 150 watch faces. It has SOS and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

colorfit pro 5 Series noise

The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 410 x 502. The display offers a peak brightness level of 600 nits. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is advertised to offer a battery life of up to seven days. Users can customise their ColorFit Pro 5 Max watch with the NoiseFit App on their smartphones.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED

  • Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2
  • Fitness modes: Over 700 sports modes
  • Watch faces: Over 100 cloud watch faces
  • Battery: 300mAh
  • Durability: 3 ATM

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max Price in India

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max has a starting price tag of Rs. 4,999. It is available in Jet Black, Space Blue, Classic Black, Classic Brown, Elite Black, Elite Silver, Sage Green, and Shadow Black colourways.

Realme Watch 5

Realme Watch 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant AMOLED display
  • Premium, Apple-inspired design
  • Built-in GPS support
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Strong battery life
  • Bad
  • No auto-brightness feature
  • Companion app feels cluttered
  • Speaker volume is low
  • Slow charging speeds
Read detailed Realme Watch 5 review
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boat Chrome Iris, Realme Watch 5, Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max, CMF Watch Pro 2, Boat Valour Watch 1R
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
How to Extend Your Laptop Battery Life on Windows 11 in India
Best Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 in India With SpO2 and Heart Rate Monitoring
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: What to Expect from Samsung's Wide Foldable
  2. Best Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 in India With SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G India Launch Date Announced; Colourways and Amazon Availability Confirmed
  2. Apple Reportedly Reviews iPhone 17 Demand as Costs Rise Amid Ongoing Memory Shortage
  3. Interpol Traces $122 Million Crypto Wallet Connected to Romance Scam Network
  4. Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission Tightens Anti-Phishing Standards for Crypto Platforms
  5. Itel Zeno 100 Pro India Launch Date Announced as Company Teases Zeno 100 Lite Arrival, Key Features
  6. Sony RX10 V Compact Camera Launched With 20.1-Megapixel Sensor, 4K 120fps Video Recording and 25x Optical Zoom
  7. Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features Revealed
  8. Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 Refreshed With Intel Core Series 3 Processors: Price, Availability
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 Ports Released on PS4 and PS5
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra Prices Surface Ahead of Unpacked Launch Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »