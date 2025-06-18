Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X200 FE Launch Date, Colour Options, and Design Revealed Ahead of Global Debut

Vivo X200 FE is expected to join the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro in the company's lineup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2025 09:57 IST
Vivo X200 FE Launch Date, Colour Options, and Design Revealed Ahead of Global Debut

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 FE is confirmed to be offered in four colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 FE will be launched in the global markets on June 23
  • The handset is confirmed to come with a Zeiss-branded triple camera unit
  • It may sport a 6.31-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED screen
Advertisement

Vivo X200 FE is set to make its debut in the global markets soon. The company recently listed the handset for pre-orders on its Malaysian website and we now have confirmation of its launch date. The Vivo V200 FE will be launched globally less than a week from today. The handset will be sold in four shades including pink and yellow. The Vivo X200 FE is teased to have a pill-shaped vertically-placed rear camera unit and a hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

Vivo X200 FE Launch Date, Colour Options

Vivo's Taiwanese arm has put up a microsite catering to the launch of the Vivo X200 FE. The handset is shown with a “Coming Soon” tag alongside confirmation that it will be introduced on June 23. This announcement puts rumours of a possible debut on July 11 to rest.

The listing also sheds light on the design of the upcoming smartphone, as well as the available colour options.

In the teaser images, the Vivo X200 FE is seen with a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup at the back, with two camera sensors placed in a single pill-shaped unit, whereas there's also a distinct third lens above the ring-shaped LED flash.

vivo x200 fe 2 Vivo X200 FE

Photo Credit: Vivo

 

The right spine of the Vivo X200 FE appears to have the power button and the volume rockers. Its front fascia is seen with thin bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout for the front camera. Interestingly, the handset shares several design elements with the recently launched Vivo S30 Pro Mini. It is possible for the X200 FE to be a slightly modified version of that handset.

Vivo has teased the upcoming phone to be available in a total of four colour options — black, blue, pink, and yellow.

Vivo X200 FE Specifications (Rumoured)

While specifications remain under wraps, the recent sighting of the Vivo X200 FE on the Malaysian website suggested that it might be offered in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, alongside more options. It is reported to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

The handset is anticipated to sport a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it may get a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. The handset may pack a 6,500mAh battery that can be charged at 90W.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X200 FE, Vivo X200 FE Launch Date, Vivo X200 FE Specifications, Vivo X200 FE Features, Vivo, Vivo X200
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Back to School Offer in India Brings Discounts on iPad Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac

Related Stories

Vivo X200 FE Launch Date, Colour Options, and Design Revealed Ahead of Global Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  2. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design, Price Range Teased
  3. Nothing Phone 3 to Be Equipped With the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  4. Vivo X200 FE Launch Date, Colours, and Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Top Smartphones Under Rs 50,000 in India (June 2025): Check List
  6. Apple Back to School Offer Brings Discounts on iPad Air, Other Products
  7. Nothing Headphone 1 Price, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV Series Launched in India: See Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Headphone 1 Price and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo X200 FE Launch Date, Colour Options, and Design Revealed Ahead of Global Debut
  3. Apple Back to School Offer in India Brings Discounts on iPad Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac
  4. Nintendo Direct Livestream Featuring Donkey Kong Bananza Announced for June 18
  5. Amazfit Active 2 Square Debuts With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Display and Up to 10 Days Battery Life
  6. Samsung’s Exynos 2500 SoC Confirmed to Feature Satellite Connectivity Ahead of Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launch
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Come With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Ahead of July 1 Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India Launch Teased; Rear Design and Price Range Revealed
  9. Reddit Unveils Reddit Community Intelligence, Its Suite of AI-Powered Ad Tools for Enterprises
  10. Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV Series With Acoustic Surface+ Audio, Studio Calibrated Mode Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »