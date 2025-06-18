Vivo X200 FE is set to make its debut in the global markets soon. The company recently listed the handset for pre-orders on its Malaysian website and we now have confirmation of its launch date. The Vivo V200 FE will be launched globally less than a week from today. The handset will be sold in four shades including pink and yellow. The Vivo X200 FE is teased to have a pill-shaped vertically-placed rear camera unit and a hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

Vivo's Taiwanese arm has put up a microsite catering to the launch of the Vivo X200 FE. The handset is shown with a “Coming Soon” tag alongside confirmation that it will be introduced on June 23. This announcement puts rumours of a possible debut on July 11 to rest.

The listing also sheds light on the design of the upcoming smartphone, as well as the available colour options.

In the teaser images, the Vivo X200 FE is seen with a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup at the back, with two camera sensors placed in a single pill-shaped unit, whereas there's also a distinct third lens above the ring-shaped LED flash.

Photo Credit: Vivo

The right spine of the Vivo X200 FE appears to have the power button and the volume rockers. Its front fascia is seen with thin bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout for the front camera. Interestingly, the handset shares several design elements with the recently launched Vivo S30 Pro Mini. It is possible for the X200 FE to be a slightly modified version of that handset.

Vivo has teased the upcoming phone to be available in a total of four colour options — black, blue, pink, and yellow.

Vivo X200 FE Specifications (Rumoured)

While specifications remain under wraps, the recent sighting of the Vivo X200 FE on the Malaysian website suggested that it might be offered in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, alongside more options. It is reported to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

The handset is anticipated to sport a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it may get a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. The handset may pack a 6,500mAh battery that can be charged at 90W.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.