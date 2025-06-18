Adobe released its Firefly platform as mobile app for Android and iOS on Tuesday. The new Firefly app comes with all the native AI models of Adobe, as well as third-party models from Google and OpenAI. The app offers all the AI features and tools across Adobe's platforms including image and video generation and photo editing. The company is offering limited complimentary credits to those on the free tier of the platform, whereas the paid subscribers will get credits respective to their plans.

Adobe's Firefly Mobile App Is Here

In a blog post, the San Jose, California-based software giant announced the launch of the Firefly app on both Android and iOS. The company said the new platform will allow users to create and edit their projects with AI features from anywhere. Notably, every creation made in the app is directly synced with the user's Creative Cloud account.

The Firefly app offers both image and video generation capability to users. To generate images, users can either use Adobe's Firefly Image 3, Image 4, and Image 4 Ultra, or Google's Imagen 3 and 4, or OpenAI's GPT Image models. For video generation, there is Firefly Video or Google's Veo 2 model. Apart from this, users can also generate video from images.

Coming to photo editing, Adobe is offering its Generative Fill, which can either remove objects or add new ones using AI, and Generative Expand, which expands images with additional information based on prompts. Notably, if users have already started a project on the desktop, they can also continue it on the app as long as it is saved in their Creative Cloud.

Those without a subscription are limited to 10 monthly generative credits, and those who have a Creative Cloud subscription or a Firefly credit subscription, can use them to use the features. For the unaware, generative credits can be understood as tokens to use the AI features. The features that use smaller models, such as the photo editing features, consume fewer credits compared to features that generate images and videos from scratch.

Separately, Adobe also announced the addition of video capability to its Firefly Boards platform. Available in public beta, the AI-powered collaborative moodboarding platform can now be used to remix uploaded video clips and generate new video footage. The features use the company's Firefly Video Model, as well as Google's Veo 3, Luma AI's Ray2, and Pika 2.2 text-to-video models.