Nothing is set to unveil the Headphone 1 on July 1 alongside the Nothing Phone 3. The upcoming audio wearable will be the first from the UK OEM with an over-ear design. The company has remained tight-lipped about what we can expect regarding features and specifications of the headphone. However, ahead of the launch, the price and colour options of the Headphone 1 have surfaced online. The leaked price details suggest that the headphones will be positioned as a premium offering. In addition to the UK and Europe, the Headphone 1 will be available in North America as well.

Nothing Headphone 1 Price, Colour Options (Expected)

The Nothing Headphone 1 could be priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 29,700) in select European countries, according to a Dealabs report. Meanwhile, inn the UK, the headphones will reportedly cost GBP 299 (roughly Rs. 34,700). The audio wearable is tipped to be offered in black and white colour options in these regions.

In the US, the Headphone 1 could be available in a grey option instead of white, alongside the black variant. The headphones could cost $309 (roughly Rs. 26,700) in the country, according to the report.

Notably, a recent leak suggested that the Nothing Headphone 1 may be priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 25,700) in the US. The headphones are also expected to be available in Canada. They may be available for sale in the North America via the official website, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Earlier this year, Nothing announced a strategic partnership with KEF, a British audio product manufacturer. The upcoming Nothing Headphone 1 are expected to deliver KEF's high-fidelity audio experience. As the company aims to compete with existing products in the market, the headphones could feature active noise cancellation (ANC). More details about the headphones are likely to emerge in the days leading up to the launch.