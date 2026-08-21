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Nike Pegasus Plus 2 Launched With Curved Air Zoom Unit, ZoomX Midsole Tech

Nike says Pegasus Plus 2 was tested by more than 30 elite athletes, including marathoners and track and field athletes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 August 2026 09:05 IST
Nike Pegasus Plus 2 Launched With Curved Air Zoom Unit, ZoomX Midsole Tech

Photo Credit: Nike

The shoe will be available for purchase via Nike's official channels

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Highlights
  • The shoe is positioned as a new tempo trainer for daily use
  • The new model delivers 18 percent more energy return than its predecessor
  • Over 30 elite athletes tested the new Pegasus Plus 2 for performance
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Nike announced a new addition to its long-running Pegasus lineup with the launch of the Pegasus Plus 2 on Thursday. It is positioned as a tempo trainer. According to the company, the running shoe features a visible, curved Air Zoom unit in the forefoot and a responsive ZoomX foam midsole, enabling it to deliver 18 percent more energy return than the first-generation Pegasus Plus. Nike's latest show features refined MR10 2.0 last, a roomier forefoot and toe box, pressure-tuned Air Zoom technology, and a modern waffle outsole with new flex zones.

Nike Pegasus Plus 2 Availability

The Nike Pegasus Plus 2 will be available for purchase in late August through select retail partners and Nike's online store. The company has yet to announce India-specific pricing or availability details.

Nike Pegasus Plus 2 Features

Nike says among the highlights of the Pegasus Plus 2 is the new exposed and curved Air Zoom unit in the forefoot. It uses inner tensile fibres that are claimed to act like preloaded springs, delivering greater energy return with each stride. The curved shape is advertised to also ease the transition from one step to the next. As per the company, it has been precisely pressure-tuned, while its construction is adapted across different shoe sizes.

The midsole, meanwhile, features a lightweight and bouncy ZoomX foam. Combined, this setup is said to draw inspiration from its road racing footwear. Nike says the setup can deliver at least 18 percent more energy return than the first-generation Pegasus Plus.

The Pegasus Plus 2 also uses Nike's MR10 2.0 last, which was first introduced with the Pegasus 42. The updated shape is claimed to have a more accommodating forefoot and toe box. The midfoot system, meanwhile, is said to keep the foot secure without restricting movement.

Nike says it has also added elevated materials around the ankle for comfort and support, alongside reflective elements for visibility.

As per the company, the Pegasus Plus 2 was tested by more than 30 elite athletes, including marathoners and track and field athletes. Its fit and underfoot experience was also incorporated with feedback from the Nike Sport Research Lab, which evaluated runner movement.

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Further reading: Nike Pegasus Plus 2, Nike Pegasus Plus 2 Price, Nike Pegasus Plus 2 Availability, Nike Pegasus Plus 2 Features, Nike
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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