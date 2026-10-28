MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display was launched in India on Wednesday, during the company's ‘Pro and Tell' event. The new model arrives as Apple's first laptop with an OLED display. It also marks the Cupertino-based tech giant's entry into the touchscreen laptop market. The latest MacBook Pro model is offered in two configurations, featuring Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. The laptop is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. The laptop gets a Tandem OLED display, similar to the one found on the iPad Pro models. The MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR also supports multi-touch gestures. It packs up to a 100Wh battery.

MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display Price in India, Availability

MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display price in India starts at Rs. 3,49,900 for the base 14-inch display model featuring the M5 Pro chip. Meanwhile, the 16-inch display model with the same Apple Silicon will be available at a starting price of Rs. 4,09,900. With education savings, the two models will be available at Rs. 3,31,900 and Rs. 3,85,900, respectively.

On the other hand, the price of the higher-end M5 Max chip configuration of the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display starts at Rs. 5,49,900 for the 14-inch display size. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model with a 16-inch touchscreen and the M5 Max chip is priced at Rs. 5,89,900. However, eligible buyers can buy the two models at Rs. 5,12,900 and Rs. 5,52,900, respectively, with education savings.

Apple's first MacBook Pro model with a touchscreen is scheduled to go on sale in India on November 9 via the Apple India online store. The MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display is offered in Silver and Space Black colour options.

MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display Specifications, Features

Apple's first MacBook Pro model with a touchscreen ships with the latest macOS 27 Golden Gate. It sports up to a 16.3-inch tandem OLED display, with 3,472 x 2,266 pixels native resolution, 254 ppi pixel density, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 1 billion colours, P3 and Adobe RGB wide colour gamuts, True Tone technology, ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates from 10Hz to 120Hz, and multi-touch gesture support.

Moreover, the MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR display features the Dynamic Island feature, which was introduced in September 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It also features an antireflective coating, a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, and the optional nano-texture glass. The laptop also features the same Backlit Magic Keyboard as seen on other MacBook Pro models. It also features a 12-megapixel webcam with Center Stage.

The MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR display is offered with Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets, which are built on a 3nm process. The SoCs feature an 18-core CPU, with 12 performance cores and six high-performance "super cores". The “Super Cores” are claimed to offer improved single-threaded performance. Meanwhile, the performance cores offer enhanced efficiency and multithreaded performance. Compared with the M4 Pro and M4 Max, the newer M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are claimed to deliver more than 4x the peak GPU compute for AI.

On top of this, the MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR display is equipped with Apple's N1 networking chip, enabling Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and the Thread Networking technology. It features a six high-fidelity speaker setup with force-cancelling woofers and support for spatial audio. The list of I/O ports includes one SDXC card slot, one HDMI port, one 3.5mm audio jack, a MagSafe 3 port, and three Thunderbolt 5 ports.

The M5 Pro model of the MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR display supports up to three external displays, while the M5 Max model supports up to four external displays. The M5 Pro model with a 16.3-inch display packs a 100Wh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of video streaming, while supporting 140W fast charging. The

On the other hand, the M5 Pro model of the MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR display packs a 72.6Wh battery, offering up to 22 hours of video streaming and support for 96W fast charging. The 14-inch and 16-inch models with the M5 Max chip are claimed to provide up to 20 hours and up to 22 hours of video streaming on a single charge, respectively. The 16-inch model measures 355.5 x 244.2 x 160mm and weighs about 1.84kg, while the 14-inch model measures 310.8 x 216.3 x 150mm and weighs about 1.4kg.