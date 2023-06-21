Nothing Watch could soon be launched in India soon. The rumoured wearable device by the UK startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, was recently spotted on the BIS certification site. According to reports, Nothing is working on a smartwatch The company is currently preparing for the launch of Nothing Phone 2 on July 11 as the successor to the Nothing Phone 1. The company has also launched two truly wireless stereo earphones, the Nothing Ear 1 and the Nothing Ear Stick.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) spotted a Nothing-branded device under the smartwatch category on the BIS certification website. The device bears the model number D395. Sharma also claims that he previously spotted the trademark "CMF By Nothing" a few months ago, and the name matches the one on the BIS listing.

The leaked information suggests that the smartwatch could be launched later this year, and is also expected to be available in India. However, it is unlikely to be released alongside the upcoming Nothing Phone 2, which is scheduled to launch in July and will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Back in February, Carl Pei tweeted his opinions on smartwatches, stating that he purchased a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but didn't know what to use it for. When a user asked if Nothing would enter the smartwatch segment, Pei said he was "learning about the category".

Meanwhile, the launch of the Nothing Phone 2 in India and global markets is around the corner. It will be the successor to the Nothing Phone 1. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, as confirmed by its Flipkart listing. Moreover, it is claimed to be made up of fully recycled aluminium frame. The Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to pack a 4,700mAh battery.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 2 is scheduled to get three years of Android OS updates along with four years of security updates. More details about the smartphone are expected to be revealed in closer to the launch date.

