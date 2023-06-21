Technology News

Nothing Smartwatch Purportedly Spotted on BIS Website, May Launch in India Soon: Details

Nothing's rumoured smartwatch may be launched by the company in the coming months, and the BIS listing suggests it will also be available in India.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 June 2023 16:56 IST
Nothing Smartwatch Purportedly Spotted on BIS Website, May Launch in India Soon: Details

Nothing CEO Carl Pei previously tweeted that he was learning about the smartwatch category

Highlights
  • Nothing could be planning to launch a smartwatch in India soon
  • A new Nothing device was spotted on the BIS India certification website
  • The smartwatch bears the model number D395 on the BIS listing

Nothing Watch could soon be launched in India soon. The rumoured wearable device by the UK startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, was recently spotted on the BIS certification site. According to reports, Nothing is working on a smartwatch The company is currently preparing for the launch of Nothing Phone 2 on July 11 as the successor to the Nothing Phone 1. The company has also launched two truly wireless stereo earphones, the Nothing Ear 1 and the Nothing Ear Stick. 

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) spotted a Nothing-branded device under the smartwatch category on the BIS certification website. The device bears the model number D395. Sharma also claims that he previously spotted the trademark "CMF By Nothing" a few months ago, and the name matches the one on the BIS listing.

The leaked information suggests that the smartwatch could be launched later this year, and is also expected to be available in India. However, it is unlikely to be released alongside the upcoming Nothing Phone 2, which is scheduled to launch in July and will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Back in February, Carl Pei tweeted his opinions on smartwatches, stating that he purchased a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but didn't know what to use it for. When a user asked if Nothing would enter the smartwatch segment, Pei said he was "learning about the category".

Meanwhile, the launch of the Nothing Phone 2 in India and global markets is around the corner. It will be the successor to the Nothing Phone 1. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, as confirmed by its Flipkart listing. Moreover, it is claimed to be made up of fully recycled aluminium frame. The Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to pack a 4,700mAh battery.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 2 is scheduled to get three years of Android OS updates along with four years of security updates. More details about the smartphone are expected to be revealed in closer to the launch date.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing smartwatch, Nothing
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Samsung Partners With YogiFi, Introduces Interactive Yoga Sessions on Its Smart TVs
Neeyat, Starring Vidya Balan, Gets New Teaser and Posters Ahead of Trailer Release
Nothing Smartwatch Purportedly Spotted on BIS Website, May Launch in India Soon: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Review: The Marathon Runner
  4. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Specifications Surface on Benchmark Website
  6. Redmi Note 12R Full Specifications and Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Here's What a Zeiss Prescription Lens for the Apple Vision Pro Looks Like
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Introduced in These New Colour Options in India
  9. Honor Pad X8 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Launch in India at This Price
  10. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Find the Best Option for You
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon to Help Indian Customers Exchange Rs. 2,000 Note via Amazon Pay Wallet: Here's How
  2. Coinbase Launched Unusual Legal Offensive Months Before US SEC Crackdown
  3. Instagram Rolls Out Ability to Download Reels From Public Account: Here's How It Works
  4. Nothing Smartwatch Purportedly Spotted on BIS Website, May Launch in India Soon: Details
  5. Fake ‘Trezor Wallet Suite’ Tops Apple App Store’s Search Results, Bitcoiners Exercise Caution
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch
  7. Neeyat, Starring Vidya Balan, Gets New Teaser and Posters Ahead of Trailer Release
  8. Samsung Partners With YogiFi, Introduces Interactive Yoga Sessions on Its Smart TVs
  9. Unlike Netflix, Zee5 Does Not Consider Password Sharing a Big Problem
  10. Zeiss Reveals Apple Vision Pro Prescription Optical Inserts Ahead of 2024 Debut: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.