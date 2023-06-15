Technology News

Nothing Phone 2 to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Carl Pei Reacts to Memes on Design

Nothing Co-Founder and CEO Carl Pei suggests that the Nothing Phone 2 will look different from its predecessor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 June 2023 18:05 IST


Nothing Phone 2 will have a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 was unveiled in July last year
  • It is confirmed to receive three years of Android OS updates
  • Nothing Phone 2 will come with a 4,700mAh battery

Nothing Phone 2 will go official on July 11 through a virtual event and the company is actively teasing its second smartphone via its social media handles. Like the Nothing Phone 1, the upcoming handset is confirmed to go on sale in India through Flipkart. A dedicated microsite on the e-commerce website is teasing the specifications of the Nothing Phone 2 ahead of launch. The Nothing Phone 2 is highly speculated to have a similar design language to that of the predecessor. However, Nothing Co-Founder and CEO Carl Pei hints that the smartphone will look different from its predecessor.

The Nothing Phone 2 will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart. The company joined hands with the online marketplace for selling the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds in 2021 and Nothing Phone 1 last year. The e-commerce website has also created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the smartphone on July 11. Interested users can click the “Notify Me” button on the website to receive updates about its launch and availability.

As per the Flipkart listing, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the Nothing Phone 2. The smartphone is claimed to be made up of a 100 percent recycled aluminium frame while over 80 percent of the phone's plastic components are said to be sustainably sourced. The Nothing Phone 2 is also confirmed come with a 4,700mAh battery. It is confirmed to receive three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates.

Recently, an official teaser image for the Nothing Phone 2 revealed a similar design to the Nothing Phone 1 with a transparent glass back and a slightly different glyph interface. Since then, memes about the Phone 2's design and different posts mocking the company for repeating the same design surfaced on the Web. As a response, Carl Pei posted a tweet on Wednesday suggesting that the design of the Nothing Phone 2 would be different from the Nothing Phone 1. " To everyone sending me this: just you wait and see!”. Pei's response hints that the Nothing Phone 2 will feature design enhancements.

There have also been leaked renders of the Nothing Phone 2 that suggested rounded corners and slighlty curved front and rear panels. However, Pei also called these renders fake. We will get a clearer picture on July 11 of what the Phone 2 will bring to the table, and if the design is different to the Nothing Phone 1.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
