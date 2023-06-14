Technology News
Nothing has promised to offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches for the Nothing Phone 1.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 June 2023 13:37 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 (pictured) )was launched with Android 12-based Nothing OS

  • Nothing Phone 1 was launched by the company in July 2022
  • The handset's successor is set to debut on July 11
  • Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Nothing Phone 1 will get an update to Nothing OS 2.0, the company's CEO announced on Wednesday. The UK-based startup has promised to offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches for the Nothing Phone 1, and the upcoming software upgrade will be the second major version update for the handset. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 2 launch is set to take place on July 11. The Nothing Phone 1 was launched in 2022 with Android 12-based Nothing OS out-of-the-box.

On Tuesday, Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced the Nothing OS 2 rollout timeline for the Nothing Phone 1 via Twitter. Pei confirmed that the update to Nothing OS 2 would start rolling out to Nothing Phone 1 users by the end of August. This means the Nothing Phone 1 will get the latest OS update just over a month after the debut of the Nothing Phone 2.

The company has previously teased details of its upcoming update to the custom skin and changes that are coming to the interface. Earlier, the firm revealed that the Nothing OS 2 update will bring a visual overhaul to the UI. The company also tweeted that the upcoming OS update will bring in more elements of the Nothing visual identity and focus on "intentional" smartphone consumption.

To recall, the Nothing Phone 1 was launched in 2022 with Android 12-based Nothing OS out-of-the-box and the company has promised to offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches. It has already been updated to Android 13.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 2 is set to debut on July 11 and will reportedly run on Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box. The handset is confirmed to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and sport a 6.7-inch display. The phone will pack a 4,700mAh battery. The company has also teased to offer a redesigned Glyph interface on the smartphone's rear panel. 

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
