Nothing Phone 1 will get an update to Nothing OS 2.0, the company's CEO announced on Wednesday. The UK-based startup has promised to offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches for the Nothing Phone 1, and the upcoming software upgrade will be the second major version update for the handset. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 2 launch is set to take place on July 11. The Nothing Phone 1 was launched in 2022 with Android 12-based Nothing OS out-of-the-box.

On Tuesday, Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced the Nothing OS 2 rollout timeline for the Nothing Phone 1 via Twitter. Pei confirmed that the update to Nothing OS 2 would start rolling out to Nothing Phone 1 users by the end of August. This means the Nothing Phone 1 will get the latest OS update just over a month after the debut of the Nothing Phone 2.

Software support is very important to us. Nothing OS 2.0 will be coming to Phone (1) users by the end of August. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 13, 2023

The company has previously teased details of its upcoming update to the custom skin and changes that are coming to the interface. Earlier, the firm revealed that the Nothing OS 2 update will bring a visual overhaul to the UI. The company also tweeted that the upcoming OS update will bring in more elements of the Nothing visual identity and focus on "intentional" smartphone consumption.

To recall, the Nothing Phone 1 was launched in 2022 with Android 12-based Nothing OS out-of-the-box and the company has promised to offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches. It has already been updated to Android 13.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 2 is set to debut on July 11 and will reportedly run on Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box. The handset is confirmed to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and sport a 6.7-inch display. The phone will pack a 4,700mAh battery. The company has also teased to offer a redesigned Glyph interface on the smartphone's rear panel.

