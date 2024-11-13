Technology News
RedMagic 10 Pro+ packs a 7,050mAh battery that can be charged at 120W.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 November 2024 19:34 IST
Photo Credit: Nubia

Red Magic 10 Pro sports a 6,500mAh battery and supports 80W wired charging

Highlights
  • Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Both of these smartphones have a 6.85-inch displays
  • The Red Magic 10 Pro series is currently up for pre-orders in China
Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro were launched in China as the latest gaming-focused smartphones from ZTE sub-brand Nubia. Both models have similar internals, aside from the battery and charging speeds. They run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite "Extreme Edition" version paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. Both handsets sport a 1.5K resolution display and feature a triple rear camera setup. The Red Magic 10 Pro+ has a 7,050mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, while the Red Magic 10 Pro has a smaller 6,500mAh battery that can be charged at 80W.

Red Magic 10 Pro+, Red Magic 10 Pro Price and Availability

RedMagic 10 Pro+ pricing starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 72,000) for the 16GB + 512GB version, and it is available in a Dark Knight colourway. The Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night and Silver Wing colour variants (translated from Chinese) are priced at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 74,000) for the same RAM and storage configuration. The 24GB + 1TB variant is priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 88,000).

The special edition Red Magic 10 Pro Golden Saga model with 24GB and 1TB of storage and a golden finish is priced at CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000).

Meanwhile, the Red Magic 10 Pro price starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model. It is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for the 12GB + 512GB version. It also comes in Dark Knight, Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night and Transparent Silver Wing colours.

Both models are currently up for pre-orders in China and deliveries are slated to begin on November 18.

Red Magic 10 Pro+, Red Magic 10 Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro runs on Android 15-based Redmagic AI OS 10.0 and sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K(1,216x2,688 pixels) BOE Q9+ AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, a 960Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2,000nits peak brightness, and 2,592Hz PWM dimming. The new handsets run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 'Extreme Edition', paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

red magic 10 series RedMagic 10 Pro

RedMagic 10 Pro
Photo Credit: Nubia

 

For optics, the Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50E40 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel under-display front-facing camera.

The Red Magic 10 Pro series is equipped with the company's ICE X cooling technology that comprises a 5,200 sq mm superconducting copper foil and has a 12,000 sq mm 3D vapour chamber for thermal management. Both handsets have a dual X-axis linear motor for haptics. Connectivity options on the smartphones include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. They have 520Hz gaming shoulder keys, three microphones and stereo speakers.

Nubia has equipped the Red Magic 10 Pro+ with a 7,050mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, while the Red Magic 10 Pro has a 6,500mAh battery with 120W charging support.

 

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Expands AI-Based Flood Forecasting Coverage to 100 Countries, Improves Forecasting Model
