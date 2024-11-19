ZTE Blade V70 has been listed online on the company's global website. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch display with a centred hole-punch slot to hold the front camera sensor. Succeeding the ZTE Blade V60, it carries a 108-megapixel main camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W wired fast charging. The pricing and availability details of the handset have yet to be announced. However, the online listing has revealed the colour options of the newly unveiled smartphone.

ZTE Blade V70 Colour Options

The ZTE Blade V70 is listed online in three colour options: Glacier Green, Stardust Grey and Sunshine Gold. Even though the pricing and availability details of the handset have not yet been confirmed, it is expected to be a mid-range offering.

ZTE Blade V70 Specifications

The ZTE Blade V70 features a 6.7-inch immersive display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 700 x 1,600 pixels resolution, a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and Starlight AG Etched Glass protection. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core chipset. The phone supports up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It comes with support for an additional 12GB of virtual RAM and up to 1TB of external storage via microSD card. The handset ships with Android 14-based MyOS 14.

In the camera department, the ZTE Blade V70 carries a 108-megapixel main rear camera unit alongside a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone supports AI-backed imaging and photo editing functions. It carries the collapsible Live Island 2.0 feature which is similar to Apple's Dynamic Island and shows users notifications and alerts comprehensively.

The ZTE Blade V70 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W wired fast charging support. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor placed on the red-coloured power button, placed below the volume rocker on the right edge. The handset measures 8.2mm in thickness.