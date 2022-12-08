Technology News
loading

Oppo Find N2 Series Launch Date Confirmed, Inno Day 2022 Event Set for December 14

Oppo Find N2 series is expected to include two models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 December 2022 11:18 IST
Oppo Find N2 Series Launch Date Confirmed, Inno Day 2022 Event Set for December 14

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo unveiled Oppo Find N foldable smartphone in the Inno Day 2021

Highlights
  • Oppo has confirmed dates for its next annual tech event
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
  • Oppo will showcase new technological achievements during the event

Oppo has confirmed the arrival of the new Find N2 series smartphones in its home country. Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are expected to break cover on December 15. The company is also all set to host its Inno Day event on December 14, it confirmed on Thursday. This will be the company's fourth annual event and will be livestreamed via Oppo's official channels. Exact details about what Oppo is unveiling at the event are yet to be officially revealed. Oppo revealed that it will introduce several new cutting-edge technologies developed under Oppo's Smart Initiatives of smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning. Last year, Oppo Air Glass, MariSilicon X Imaging Neural Processing Unit were unveiled alongside its first foldable smartphone Oppo Find N.

Oppo on Thursday shared an invitation for its annual Inno Day event. The virtual event will begin at 1.30pm IST (8:00am GST) on December 14 and will be livestreamed via its official website. The event poster is seen with the tagline: “empowering a better future". The brand confirmed that it will introduce several new cutting-edge technologies developed under Oppo's four smart Initiatives of smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning.

The Dongguan headquartered company, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the Oppo Find N2 series in its home country. The flagship foldable series will be unveiled on December 15. The post, however, does not specify the launch time and exact moniker of the phones. Going by past rumours, the Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip may break cover at the event. The date was previously mentioned in rumours.

Oppo's foldable smartphones have reportedly been in the works for some time. The Oppo Find N2 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It may feature MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU) and Hasselblad-branded cameras. It is said to offer support for 66W fast charging.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX366 ultra-wide camera. There is said to be a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera. This Oppo smartphone is expected to carry a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

In the 2021 event, Oppo unveiled the Air Glass assisted reality smart glass, MariSilicon X NPU alongside the Find N foldable smartphone.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Inno Day 2022, Oppo, Oppo Find N2, Oppo Find N2 Flip
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Highlights Security Risks, Online Operations Resume After Two Weeks
BTC, ETH, Majority Cryptocurrencies Witnessed Losses Today, Overall Market Sees Dip
Featured video of the day
How Teaching Smartphone Photography Became a Career
Oppo Find N2 Series Launch Date Confirmed, Inno Day 2022 Event Set for December 14
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Reliance Jio Brings New Rs. 222 Data Pack for 2022 FIFA World Cup: Details
  3. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  4. BTC, ETH, Majority Cryptocurrencies Witnessed Losses Today
  5. Amazon Launches Its 11th Generation Kindle Reader in India
  6. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earphones Review
  7. AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Highlights Security Risks
  8. Realme 10 Pro Series Global Variant Details Out Days Before India Launch
  9. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Will Launch in India Soon
  10. Airtel Launches World Pass Roaming Plans for 184 Countries
#Latest Stories
  1. Ariyippu Trailer: Kunchacko Boban Malayalam Movie to Stream December 16 on Netflix
  2. FTX Collapse: Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Faces Market Manipulation Inquiry by US Prosecutors
  3. Oppo Find N2 Series Launch Date Confirmed, Inno Day 2022 Event Set for December 14
  4. BTC, ETH, Majority Cryptocurrencies Witnessed Losses Today, Overall Market Sees Dip
  5. AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Highlights Security Risks, Online Operations Resume After Two Weeks
  6. Twitter Blue Pricing to Be Lowered for Web Users to $7, App Store Subscribers to Pay $11: Report
  7. Apple Announces End-to-End Encrypted iCloud Backups, Security Keys Support for Apple ID, More
  8. Reliance Jio Brings New Rs. 222 Data Only Plan for FIFA World Cup 2022: All Details
  9. Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) With 6-Inch Display, 16GB Storage, USB Type-C Port Launched in India
  10. RBI to Introduce 'Single Block, Multiple Debits' Feature on UPI for E-Commerce, Investments
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.