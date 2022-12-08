Oppo has confirmed the arrival of the new Find N2 series smartphones in its home country. Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are expected to break cover on December 15. The company is also all set to host its Inno Day event on December 14, it confirmed on Thursday. This will be the company's fourth annual event and will be livestreamed via Oppo's official channels. Exact details about what Oppo is unveiling at the event are yet to be officially revealed. Oppo revealed that it will introduce several new cutting-edge technologies developed under Oppo's Smart Initiatives of smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning. Last year, Oppo Air Glass, MariSilicon X Imaging Neural Processing Unit were unveiled alongside its first foldable smartphone Oppo Find N.

The Dongguan headquartered company, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the Oppo Find N2 series in its home country. The flagship foldable series will be unveiled on December 15. The post, however, does not specify the launch time and exact moniker of the phones. Going by past rumours, the Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip may break cover at the event. The date was previously mentioned in rumours.

Oppo's foldable smartphones have reportedly been in the works for some time. The Oppo Find N2 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It may feature MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU) and Hasselblad-branded cameras. It is said to offer support for 66W fast charging.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX366 ultra-wide camera. There is said to be a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera. This Oppo smartphone is expected to carry a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

In the 2021 event, Oppo unveiled the Air Glass assisted reality smart glass, MariSilicon X NPU alongside the Find N foldable smartphone.

