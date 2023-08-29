Oppo Find N3 Flip was launched in China on Tuesday as the company's latest clamshell foldable smartphone. The handset sports a 6.80-inch AMOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.26-inch cover display. It is also the first clamshell-style foldable smartphone with three rear cameras. Available in two storage variants, the new handset from Oppo is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Oppo Find N3 Flip price, availability

The Oppo Find N3 Flip price is set at CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 77,000) and CNY 7,599 (roughly Rs. 86,100) for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. It is sold in Mirror Night, Mist Rose, and Moonlight Muse (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The handset will be available for pre-sale via Oppo's China website. Sales will begin on September 8. Oppo has also confirmed that the smartphone will make its way to global markets soon.

Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications, features

The newly launched Oppo Find N3 Flip is preloaded with Android 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.80-inch AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well as a 3.26-inch cover display. The clamshell-style foldable's cover display is vertically aligned, just like its predecessor. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup housed in a circular camera island on its exterior cover. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Find N3 Flip include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, an ambient light sensor, and a gyroscope. The Oppo Find N3 Flip measures 166.42mm x 75.78 x 7.79 mm in size when unfolded.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.