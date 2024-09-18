Technology News
English Edition

Amazfit Helio Ring Now Available for Pre-Order in India in Three Size Options: Price, Specifications

Amazfit Helio Ring is claimed to offer a battery life of up to four days.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2024 19:28 IST
Amazfit Helio Ring Now Available for Pre-Order in India in Three Size Options: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Helio Ring is offered in a single Titanium colourway

Highlights
  • Amazfit Helio Ring comes with a titanium alloy build
  • The smart ring is equipped with an EDA sensor which tracks stress levels
  • The Amazfit Helio Ring is compatible with apps like Strava, Google Fit
Advertisement

Amazfit Helio Ring has been introduced in India and is currently available for pre-orders. The smart ring was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in January this year. It is equipped with multiple health and fitness trackers like heart rate and EDA (electrodermal activity) sensors. The smart wearable is claimed to offer a battery life of up to four days. It is said to be made from skin-friendly titanium alloy.

Amazfit Helio Ring Price in India, Availability

Amazfit Helio Ring pre-orders are now live in India. It is available at a price of Rs. 24,999 via Amazon and the Amazfit India website. The Ring comes in a single Titanium colourway and is offered in three sizes — 8 (24mm), 10 (25.7mm), and 12 (27.3mm). Deliveries are said to begin September 27.

Amazfit Helio Ring Specifications, Features

The Amazfit Helio Ring, made from skin-friendly titanium alloy, is currently offered in India in sizes 8, 10 and 12. It comes with 10 ATM water resistance and support for BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) connectivity. The smart ring is compatible with the Zepp App, as well as third-party health tracking apps like Strava, Google Fit, Apple Health, and more. Data from the ring can be synchronised with these apps.

Amazfit has equipped the Helio Ring with health and fitness trackers like a BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor, a temperature sensor, and an EDA sensor. These help users monitor their heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2) level, body temperature, sleep quality, menstrual cycle and more. The EDA sensor particularly, helps users monitor their stress levels.

According to the official listing, the size 10 option of the Amazfit Helio Ring has an 18.5mAh battery, while the size 12 variant carries a 20.5mAh cell. The battery size for the size 8 option has not yet been revealed. The smart ring is claimed to offer a battery life of up to four days. It supports wireless charging, measures 2.6mm in thickness, and weighs less than 4g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazfit Helio Ring, Amazfit Helio Ring India launch, Amazfit Helio Ring price in india, Amazfit Helio Ring specifications, Amazfit
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme GT 6 Reportedly Getting Google’s Magic Compose and Five Other AI Features

Related Stories

Amazfit Helio Ring Now Available for Pre-Order in India in Three Size Options: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart BBD 2024 Sale: These Flagship Phones to Be Priced Under Rs. 40,000
  2. Reliance Jio Offers 1 Year Free AirFiber With Diwali Dhamaka Offer
  3. OnePlus 13 Could Offer Vegan Leather Finish; Key Features Tipped
  4. Honor's Tri-Fold Phone Might Be Thinner Than the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Review
  6. Amazfit T-Rex 3 Now Available for Pre-Order in India: See Price
  7. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Has Been Rated by ESRB for PS5, PC
  8. Vivo V40e India Launch, Design, Key Features Confirmed: Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M55s India Launch Date Set for September 23; Design and Key Specifications Revealed
  2. Infinix Zero Flip 5G Confirmed to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, 120Hz Display
  3. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Has Been Rated by ESRB for PS5, PC
  4. Amazfit Helio Ring Now Available for Pre-Order in India in Three Size Options: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme GT 6 Reportedly Getting Google’s Magic Compose and Five Other AI Features
  6. Meta Inks Long Term Deal With Ray-Ban to Extend Smart Glasses Partnership
  7. Reliance Jio Announces ‘Diwali Dhamaka’ Offer With 1 Year Complimentary AirFiber Subscription: Details
  8. OnePlus 13 Leaked Design Render Suggests New Vegan Leather Finish; Key Features Tipped Again
  9. Gemini on Web Gets Google Keep, Google Tasks Extensions Support
  10. Infinix Zero 40 5G With Infinix AI, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »