Amazfit Helio Ring has been introduced in India and is currently available for pre-orders. The smart ring was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in January this year. It is equipped with multiple health and fitness trackers like heart rate and EDA (electrodermal activity) sensors. The smart wearable is claimed to offer a battery life of up to four days. It is said to be made from skin-friendly titanium alloy.

Amazfit Helio Ring Price in India, Availability

Amazfit Helio Ring pre-orders are now live in India. It is available at a price of Rs. 24,999 via Amazon and the Amazfit India website. The Ring comes in a single Titanium colourway and is offered in three sizes — 8 (24mm), 10 (25.7mm), and 12 (27.3mm). Deliveries are said to begin September 27.

Amazfit Helio Ring Specifications, Features

The Amazfit Helio Ring, made from skin-friendly titanium alloy, is currently offered in India in sizes 8, 10 and 12. It comes with 10 ATM water resistance and support for BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) connectivity. The smart ring is compatible with the Zepp App, as well as third-party health tracking apps like Strava, Google Fit, Apple Health, and more. Data from the ring can be synchronised with these apps.

Amazfit has equipped the Helio Ring with health and fitness trackers like a BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor, a temperature sensor, and an EDA sensor. These help users monitor their heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2) level, body temperature, sleep quality, menstrual cycle and more. The EDA sensor particularly, helps users monitor their stress levels.

According to the official listing, the size 10 option of the Amazfit Helio Ring has an 18.5mAh battery, while the size 12 variant carries a 20.5mAh cell. The battery size for the size 8 option has not yet been revealed. The smart ring is claimed to offer a battery life of up to four days. It supports wireless charging, measures 2.6mm in thickness, and weighs less than 4g.

