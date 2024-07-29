Rollme has launched its Rollme R3 smart ring globally. The smart ring brings health and fitness-centric features such as a PPG sensor for heart rate and blood-oxygen monitoring, and tracking. It also builds upon the features of its predecessor, the Rollme R2 which debuted in March this year. The launch of Rollme R3 comes at a time when there are major players in the market, from technology giants such as Samsung to dedicated health technology companies like Oura and Ultrahuman.

Rollme R3 Smart Ring Price

Rollme R3 smart ring is listed at $ 179.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000) but is currently available for $89.99 (roughly Rs. 7,500) globally. The smart ring is available in six sizes, ranging from 7 to 12, and in three colourways: black, gold and silver.

The smart ring can be purchased on the official brand website.

Rollme R3 Smart Ring Specifications

Rollme R3 smart ring has a titanium alloy shell made using the CNC (Computer Numerical Control) technique. Its inner structure comprises hypoallergenic epoxy resin, which claims to offer “irritation-free” wear. The smart ring is rated waterproof for up to 5ATM but is said to be water-resistant for up to 300 metres, according to the company.

It is equipped with a PPG (Photoplethysmography) sensor and low-power infrared LEDs which enable automatic measuring of heart rate and blood oxygen. Furthermore, the feature can be further customised to monitor the metrics at set intervals. Through its companion app, it claims to provide users with detailed reports of their health status. It also supports various sports modes, including walking, running and cycling. The app also provides details such as changes in heart rate, exercise time, calories burned and more.

The Rollme R3 smart ring also features sleep tracking with three different sleep quality settings: awake, deep sleep and light sleep. The company says users can get insights into their sleep quality via detailed reports in the app. It is also equipped with gesture features which can be used to carry out activities including playing music, taking photos, switching to video and flipping pages. With gesture interaction activated, the smart ring is also claimed to control devices such as smartphones and smart TVs via specific gestures.

Rollme claims its smart ring can last up to 10 days on a single charge. It comes with a standby time of up to 60 days.