Google Pixel Watch is set to receive its first on-device over-the-air (OTA) update. The new update announced by the search giant will be available to all devices running Wear OS 3.5 starting today and continue to be rolled out in a phased manner over the next week. The OTA update numbered 1.0.5.491529637 can be installed by Pixel Watch users from the Settings app on the wearable device. The update does not bring any major new features, but introduces fixes and enhancements to the Google Pixel Watch. Installing the latest OTA update also brings along with it the December security patch.

Users of the Google Pixel Watch, which is running on Wear OS 3.5, will receive a notification intimating them of the latest OTA update being available, confirmed the search giant in a blog post announcing the roll out.

Google has listed out four fixes and improvements that the latest OTA update would bring to Pixel Watch and include a fix each to calls, Settings, Watch Face, and Fitbit Exercise features.

Fixes and improvements have been made to hands-free profile calling while corrections have also been made to mitigate an error where a Watch Face was not displaying the correct information. A battery-saver toggle button has been added to the Settings menu of the Pixel Watch running Wear OS 3.5. Meanwhile, Fitbit exercise has also got a fix in terms of its exercise layout sometimes being cut off on the Pixel Watch Screen.

A support document from Google had previously revealed that Pixel Watch devices would be getting featue drops and software updates for up to three years. The search giant had also stated its commitment to be regular in delivering these software updates for the Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch was launched in October with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display and is powered by an Exynos 9110 SoC, which is coupled with a Cortex M33 coprocessor and 2GB of RAM.

