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Oppo Watch X3 Mini Render Leak Hints at Smaller Design, Could Launch Soon

Oppo Watch X3 Mini could debut alongside the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Oppo Pad Mini in April.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 March 2026 10:51 IST
Oppo Watch X3 Mini Render Leak Hints at Smaller Design, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Watch X3 (pictured) was launched in China earlier this month

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Highlights
  • Leak suggests Oppo Watch X3 Mini will feature a compact design
  • Oppo Watch X3 Mini may follow last year’s dual size strategy
  • No specifications of the Oppo Watch X3 Mini has surfaced yet
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Oppo appears to be preparing to expand its smartwatch lineup with a more compact model. A recent leak has revealed the first glimpse of what is believed to be the Oppo Watch X3 Mini, hinting at a smaller design aimed at users who prefer less bulky wearables. While details remain limited, the timing of the leak and Oppo's past launch pattern suggest the device could arrive soon, alongside other products that the company is expected to unveil in the coming weeks.

Oppo Watch X3 Mini Design (Anticipated)

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared a leaked render of the upcoming Oppo Watch X3 Mini in a post on X. The image offers the first look at Oppo's smaller smartwatch variant, although no official specifications were revealed alongside the leak.

oppo watch x3 mini evleaks watch x3 mini

Oppo Watch X3 Mini leaked design render
Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

 

Based on Oppo's previous release pattern, the Watch X3 Mini is expected to follow the recently launched Oppo Watch X3. Last year, the company introduced the Oppo Watch X2 in March and followed it with the Watch X2 Mini in April. If the company follows a similar timeline, the Watch X3 Mini could launch as early as April.

The Oppo Watch X3 is available in a 47mm size, so the Mini version is expected to arrive with a more compact 43mm case. Oppo took a similar approach last year with two size options, and the smaller model should suit users who prefer a lighter, less bulky smartwatch with a comparable experience.

The previous Oppo Watch X2 series closely matched the OnePlus Watch 3 lineup. This time, however, Oppo launched the Watch X3 first, and while a 47mm OnePlus Watch 4 has leaked, there is no sign yet of a smaller version that could offer clues about the X3 Mini.

Oppo is expected to unveil the Oppo Find X9 Ultra flagship in April, along with the Oppo Pad Mini. The Watch X3 Mini could debut at the same event, making it part of a larger ecosystem announcement.

OPPO Watch X3

OPPO Watch X3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Cosmic Orange, Gravity Black, Infinite Titanium
Display Size 38mm
Compatible OS Android and iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type OLED
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Oppo Watch X3 Mini, Oppo Watch X3, Oppo Watch X3 Series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Watch X3 Mini Render Leak Hints at Smaller Design, Could Launch Soon
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