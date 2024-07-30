Technology News
Realme Watch S2 With Up to 20 Days Battery Life, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Watch S2 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2024 17:32 IST
Realme Watch S2 With Up to 20 Days Battery Life, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Watch S2 comes in Metallic Grey, Midnight Black and Ocean Silver options

Highlights
  • Realme Watch S2 supports Bluetooth calling
  • The smartwatch is equipped with sleep and menstrual health trackers
  • The Realme Watch S2 has a ChatGPT 3.5-backed AI assistant
Realme Watch S2 was unveiled in India on Tuesday alongside the Realme 13 Pro 5G series of smartphones. The smartwatch comes with a circular 1.43-inch dial with interchangeable straps and is claimed to offer up to 20 days of battery life. It is also equipped with several health and fitness trackers with support for over 110 preset sports modes. The smart wearable gets Bluetooth calling and comes with AI-backed features. It is available with an IP68-rated build.

Realme Watch S2 Price in India, Availability

The Realme Watch S2 price in India starts at Rs. 4,999 for the Midnight Black and Ocean Silver options, which come with silicone straps. Meanwhile, the Metallic Grey variant is offered with Bamboo-joint steel straps and is priced at Rs. 5,299. 

The watch will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, Realme India website, and select offline retail stores starting August 5. Prior to that, the Realme Watch S2 will also be available during an Early Bird sale at 6pm IST on July 30. Customers can avail of a Rs. 500 discount on the price of the watch.

Realme Watch S2 Specifications, Features

The Realme Watch S2 sports a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen with a 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 600nits of peak brightness level, and 326ppi pixel density. It is backed by a Super AI engine which includes a ChatGPT 3.5-backed assistant that users can access via the Realme Link application. Users can also create AI watch faces with the voice-controlled image generation feature using the same app. 

The newly launched Realme Watch S2 has more than 150 cloud-based watch faces as well as over 110 preset sports modes. It is equipped with heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep and menstrual health trackers. The watch features an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. 

Realme has packed a 380mAh battery in the Watch S2 that is claimed to offer up to 20 days of battery life with AOD, Bluetooth calling off, and not using more than three health tracking sensors. With standard usage, the battery life may come down to up to 14 days, while with the Always-On Display mode, it may last up to five days. The fully charged battery is claimed to have a standby time of up to 38 days.

The Realme Watch S2 supports Bluetooth calling with 10m connectivity and can offer up to 15 hours of continuous talk time. The watch allows users to store up to 4GB worth of MP3 music files which can be played locally, without the need of a paired smartphone. It can be used as a remote camera shutter with the paired handset. The watch body measures 46.5 x 46.5 x 11mm in size and weighs 41g.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme Watch S2, Realme Watch S2 India launch, Realme Watch S2 price in india, Realme Watch S2 specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Announces Metro Card Recharge Facility Via Chatbot Across Delhi-NCR
Crypto Scammers are Disguising as BlackRock Officials to Lure Potential Victims: Details

