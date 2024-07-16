Realme Watch S2 India Launch Date Set for July 30; Retail Box Leaks Online

Realme Watch S2 is confirmed to launch in India soon. The company has announced the arrival of the smartwatch in the country and teased some of its capabilities. It is expected to succeed the Realme Watch S, which was introduced in November 2020. Meanwhile, the design and key features of the upcoming smartwatch have surfaced online via a retail box leak ahead of the launch. Notably, the smart wearable will be unveiled alongside the Realme 13 Pro 5G series.

Realme Watch S2 India launch date

The Realme Watch S2 is confirmed to launch in India on July 30 at 12pm (noon) IST. The promotional image seen in the official teaser hints at a round, blue dial. It also shows that the smartwatch will feature an AI voice assistant.

The company further confirmed in a press note that the Realme Watch S2 will be equipped with AI-backed Personal Assistance powered by ChatGPT. We can expect to learn more about this feature closer to the launch date.

Realme Watch S2 design, features (expected)

The complete design of the Realme Watch S2 has meanwhile surfaced online via a leaked retail box image. Shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), the image shows the watch with a round dial and a rotating crown on the right edge.

Exclusive: Realme is launching a new smartwatch in 🇮🇳 India!



The realme Watch S2 will be released alongside the realme 13 Pro series.



Here's an image of the box, which shows

- Round dial

- Link watch strap

- Bluetooth calling#realmeWatchS2 #realme13ProSeries pic.twitter.com/BDs3vY28UL — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 15, 2024

The leaked retail box image showed that the Realme Watch S2 will come with a link watch strap and support Bluetooth calling. It is also expected to be equipped with sports modes and health monitoring sensors.

Notably, the Realme Watch S launched alongside a Pro variant, and carried a 1.3-inch circular display with 2.5D-curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, an IP68-rated build and a 390mAh battery claimed to offer up to 15 days of usage on a single charge. The Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro launched in India at prices of Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively.