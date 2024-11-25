Redmi Watch 5 and Redmi Buds 6 Pro will launch alongside the Redmi K80 series in China. Ahead of the launch, design and key features of the smart wearables have been unveiled. The Redmi Buds 6 Pro are expected to join the Redmi Buds 6, which were launched in China in September, and succeed the Redmi Buds 5 Pro. Notably, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro were unveiled alongside the Redmi Watch 4 in November 2023. Meanwhile, the Redmi Watch 5 is expected to arrive as a Redmi Watch 4 successor.

Redmi Watch 5, Buds 6 Pro Design, Features

The Redmi Watch 5 and Redmi Buds 6 Pro will launch in China alongside the Redmi K80 series on November 27 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), according to a series of Weibo posts by Redmi.

The company confirmed that the Redmi Watch 5 will come with a 2.07-inch rectangular screen and an all-metal dial. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 24 days. The wearable will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 and be compatible with third-party apps as well.

On the other hand, the Redmi Buds 6 Pro will sport a traditional in-ear design and support up to 55dB active noise cancellation (ANC). The TWS earphones will come with a coaxial ceramic triple driver unit as well as MIHC, LHDC 5.0, and LC3 audio codec support. They will have an AI-backed triple rear camera unit and Deep Sky Noise Reduction 2.0 technology support.

Redmi's Watch 4 was priced in China at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800) at launch, while the Buds 5 Pro was listed at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,700).

The Redmi Watch 4, which runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS, sports a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with up to 600 nits peak brightness level. It has a 470mAh battery with up to 20 days of battery life. The smartwatch comes with 5ATM water resistance and supports the Always-On Display feature. It is equipped with stress monitoring, breath training, and sleep as well as menstrual cycle tracking.

Redmi Buds 5 Pro are equipped with 10mm ceramic-coated tweeters and 11mm titanium-plated woofers and support for up to 52dB ANC. They are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 38 hours and come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.