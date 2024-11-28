Redmi Watch 5 was unveiled as Xiaomi sub-brand's latest smartwatch offering in China. The new wearable boasts a 2.07-inch AMOLED display with always-on mode. The watch has an eSIM version that lets wearers make and attend voice calls. The Redmi Watch 5 supports customised watch faces and comes with 5ATM water resistance. It provides heart rate monitoring and supports over 150 sports modes. The Redmi Watch 5 has a 550mAh battery inside that is claimed to last up to 24 days on a single charge.

Redmi Watch 5 Price

The Redmi Watch 5 is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,600) and it is offered in Elegant Black and Moon Silver shades. The eSIM version is priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,000) and it is available in Titanium colour. Both variants are currently available for purchase in China.

Redmi Watch 5 Specifications

As mentioned, the Redmi Watch 5 comes with a 2.07-inch AMOLED 2.5D screen with 432x514 pixels resolution, a peak brightness of 1,500nits, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to offer 324ppi pixel density. It sports an aluminium frame and a metal dial. It runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 interface.

Xiaomi is offering an eSIM version of the Redmi Watch 5 that allows users to make phone calls and send out messages on supported platforms. It has 5ATM water resistance. The wearable supports more than 150 sports modes including walking, running, jumping skating. It includes a built-in GNSS positioning sensor for tracking activities.

The Redmi Watch 5 offers over 200 watch faces. It is equipped with a linear motor that provides over 20 vibration modes. The wearable supports third-party apps. It includes an AFE chip equipped with Xiaomi's self-developed algorithm to provide heart rate and sleep monitoring features. It has SpO2 tracking and breathing tracking. The smartwatch has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and NFC support.

The Redmi Watch 5 houses a 550mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 24 days of normal usage. Xiaomi is promising up to 12 days of battery life with Always-On Display mode. The new wearable is compatible with devices running on Android 8.0 and later or iOS 12.0 and later.

