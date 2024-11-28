Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Watch 5 With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Display, HyperOS 2 Launched

It packs a 550mAh battery that is said to offer a battery life of up to 24 days.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 11:28 IST
Redmi Watch 5 With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Display, HyperOS 2 Launched

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Watch 5 offers over 200 watch faces

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is offering an eSIM version of the Redmi Watch 5
  • It sports an aluminium frame
  • The smartwatch has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
Advertisement

Redmi Watch 5 was unveiled as Xiaomi sub-brand's latest smartwatch offering in China. The new wearable boasts a 2.07-inch AMOLED display with always-on mode. The watch has an eSIM version that lets wearers make and attend voice calls. The Redmi Watch 5 supports customised watch faces and comes with 5ATM water resistance. It provides heart rate monitoring and supports over 150 sports modes. The Redmi Watch 5 has a 550mAh battery inside that is claimed to last up to 24 days on a single charge.

Redmi Watch 5 Price

The Redmi Watch 5 is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,600) and it is offered in Elegant Black and Moon Silver shades. The eSIM version is priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,000) and it is available in Titanium colour. Both variants are currently available for purchase in China.

Redmi Watch 5 Specifications

As mentioned, the Redmi Watch 5 comes with a 2.07-inch AMOLED 2.5D screen with 432x514 pixels resolution, a peak brightness of 1,500nits, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to offer 324ppi pixel density. It sports an aluminium frame and a metal dial. It runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 interface.

Xiaomi is offering an eSIM version of the Redmi Watch 5 that allows users to make phone calls and send out messages on supported platforms. It has 5ATM water resistance. The wearable supports more than 150 sports modes including walking, running, jumping skating. It includes a built-in GNSS positioning sensor for tracking activities.

The Redmi Watch 5 offers over 200 watch faces. It is equipped with a linear motor that provides over 20 vibration modes. The wearable supports third-party apps. It includes an AFE chip equipped with Xiaomi's self-developed algorithm to provide heart rate and sleep monitoring features. It has SpO2 tracking and breathing tracking. The smartwatch has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and NFC support.

The Redmi Watch 5 houses a 550mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 24 days of normal usage. Xiaomi is promising up to 12 days of battery life with Always-On Display mode. The new wearable is compatible with devices running on Android 8.0 and later or iOS 12.0 and later.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Watch 5, Redmi Watch 5 Price, Redmi Watch 5 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Takes Top Spot as Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Decline in Q3 2024: Counterpoint Research
Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Redmi Watch 5 With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro Launched in China With These Features
  3. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  4. Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  5. iQOO Promises Four Years of Android Updates for This New Flagship
  6. Poco F7, Poco X7 Allegedly Spotted on Certification Websites
  7. Samsung Wins Patent for a Tablet-Like Device With an Extendable Display
  8. Your Gemini AI Assistant Can Now Play Music From Spotify
  9. Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Patent Describes New Tablet-Like Device With Extendable Display Technology
  2. Redmi Watch 5 With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  3. Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Takes Top Spot as Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Decline in Q3 2024: Counterpoint Research
  5. Redmi K80 Series With 120Hz AMOLED Displays, HyperOS 2.0 Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Jupiter’s Earth-Sized Storms Might Be Caused by Magnetic Tornadoes, Study Claims
  7. NASA Disasters Programme Uses Artificial Intelligence to Help Aid Response Efforts
  8. Japanese Rocket Epsilon S’ Engine Explodes for the Second Time During Testing
  9. Increasing Global Heatwave Hotspots Defy Climate Model Predictions
  10. Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Anticipated Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »