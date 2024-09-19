Redmi Watch 5 Lite will launch in India next week, the Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Thursday. The upcoming smartwatch is teased to come with a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen and Bluetooth calling functionality that allows wearers to make and answer voice calls directly from their wrist. The Redmi Watch 5 Lite will offer 5ATM water resistance and have Alexa support. The wearable is claimed to deliver up to 18 days of battery life on a single charge. The Redmi Watch 5 Lite comes nearly one month after the debut of Redmi Watch 5 Active in the country.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite to Launch on September 25

Through an X post, Redmi India confirmed that the Redmi Watch 5 Lite will launch on September 25 at 12:00pm IST. The brand has set up a landing page for the upcoming wearable on its India website revealing its key specifications and design. It is shown in black and beige strap options with a square-shaped display.

As per the listing, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite features a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with inbuilt GPS for precise tracking locations. It is teased to offer 5ATM water resistance. It has Bluetooth calling support that lets users make and receive calls directly from their wrist.

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS interface and support voice commands through Alexa assistant. It is claimed to provide up to 18 days of battery life on a single charge. It can be used to track blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) rate and heart rate as well.

The Xiaomi sub-brand released the Redmi Watch 5 Active in August with a price tag of Rs. 2,799. It is offered in Matte Silver and Midnight Black shades.

The Redmi Watch 5 Active has an IPX8-rated build for water resistance and it boasts a 2-inch display. It supports Bluetooth calling and offers over 200 watch faces. It also runs on HyperOS and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 18 days.