Redmi K80 series is all set to hit the Chinese market next week. The Xiaomi sub-brand, via its official website, has confirmed the arrival of the new K series smartphones in its home country. The lineup will include the regular Redmi K80 and K80 Pro. The company has posted official images revealing the design of the Redmi K80 series. They are already confirmed to ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and boast 2K resolution displays.

Redmi K80 Series Design

The Redmi K80 series will be launched on November 27 in China at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The company is teasing the design of the phones via its Weibo handle and its China website. The Redmi K80 Pro is confirmed to be available in the Snow Rock White colour (translated from Chinese) option with a dual-tone design. It is teased to come with a 1.9mm thick profile.

The official renders show the Redmi K80 Pro with a hole-punch display. It has a circular rear camera unit, resembling the camera modules of Xiaomi's Civi series phones. The camera setup includes three sensors and a horizontal LED flash strip is placed outside the camera island.

Additionally, GizmoChina has shared alleged images of the Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro that appeared on a Chinese retailer platform. They indicate black, blue, grey, blue, and green options for the standard model and black, green and grey shades for the Pro model.

The Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro are already confirmed to ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and 2K resolution displays. Previous leaks suggest that the Redmi K80 Pro will feature the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The standard Redmi K80 could run on the last generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Both models are expected to feature 6.67-inch displays with 120Hz refresh rate. They could also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Redmi K80 Pro is expected to offer 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, while the vanilla model will have 90W wired charging support and 30W wireless charging support. The Redmi K80 Pro and Redmi K80 may launch in global markets as Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra, respectively.

