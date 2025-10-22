Samsung has confirmed that it is developing its first AI smart glasses. The announcement came soon after the South Korean tech giant launched the Samsung Galaxy XR headset, its first extended reality (XR) wearable, during its latest Galaxy event. The company also revealed that it is working with Google and fashion brands, like Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, to design the AI smart glasses, which will be part of the larger Android XR ecosystem. The two brands could cater to different types of customers based on various use cases.

Samsung AI Glasses to be Built in Collaboration with Multiple Fashion Brands

While announcing the debut of the Samsung Galaxy XR headset, the South Korean tech giant also confirmed that it is developing Samsung AI glasses. The wearables will also be part of the Android XR ecosystem, the same as the Galaxy XR headset.

Google and Samsung are working in collaboration with lifestyle brands like Warby Parker and Gentle Monster to bring the Samsung AI glasses to market. The company did not reveal any other details, like the technical specifications, features, or price range of the upcoming smart glasses.

The company could be attempting to compete with Apple's Vision Pro with its Galaxy XR headset, but its AI smart glasses are expected to compete with the Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses that were recently unveiled by the Facebook parent firm.

Moreover, the South Korea-based company seems to be taking a leaf out of Meta's book, as the Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant has launched multiple smart glasses with brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley. While Ray-Ban frames are meant for everyday use, Oakley's designs cater to runners, swimmers, and other athletes. Similarly, Samsung will offer “fashion-forward eyewear” designs with Gentle Monster and more mainstream and everyday use designs with Warby Parker.

During its Meta Connect 2025 event, the company unveiled the Meta Ray-Ban Display, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, and Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses. Meta Ray-Ban Display is the company's first smart glasses to feature a built-in augmented reality (AR) screen with 600×600 pixels resolution, 5,000 nits of peak brightness, and up to a 90Hz refresh rate.