Technology News
English Edition

The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased: Titled 'Scorched Earth', Know When, Where to Watch Online

Amazon Prime Video has released a teaser for what is set to be the fifth and final season of The Boys.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 December 2025 19:00 IST
The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased: Titled 'Scorched Earth', Know When, Where to Watch Online

Photo Credit: Prime Video

The Boys, is an ensemble cast-driven satirical drama created by Eric Kripke of Supernatural fame

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Boys Season 5 is the last and final installment of the series
  • This season shows a growing resistance with Gen V battling Homelander
  • Butchler wields a powerful virus, with unexpected character returns
Advertisement

The Boys is an American satirical superhero television series that showcases what happens when they turn to the dark side. With four seasons already out, the show has built a massive following, owing to its intense storyline, packed action sequences, and satirical take on the superhero debate. With The Boys Season 5 highly awaited, Amazon Prime Video has released a teaser for what is set to be its final season. Titled 'Scorched Earth', its OTT release timeline has been teased by the video streaming platform. Here's everything you need to know.

When and Where to Watch The Boys Season 5?

The Boys Season 5 will stream on Amazon Prime in 2026, the video streaming platform's latest post has teased. There is no definite release timeline. It will be available on Prime Video, and viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot

As of now, Prime Video has released its poster and not the trailer, with the release of the season expected in August 2026. The plot of this season hints at a massive war with Homelander becoming the global dictator. Butcher's rogue mission and the Gen V characters are joining a growing superhero resistance against Vought. Hence, these instances summarise an epic finale for the series.

Cast and Crew

The Boys, is an ensemble cast-driven satirical drama created by Eric Kripke of Supernatural fame. The core vigilante team, known as The Boys, is led by Karl Urban as the ruthless Billy Butcher, and includes Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara. 

The Seven is headlined by Antony Starr. Other cast members include Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Susan Heyward, and Valorie Curry.

Reception

The Boys Season 5 is the fifth and final season of the franchise; the previous seasons have had an IMDB rating of 8.6/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Prime video, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Best Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers of 2025: Apple Watch Series 11, Google Pixel Watch 4, Huawei Band 10 and More
Motorola Edge 70 India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features

Related Stories

The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased: Titled 'Scorched Earth', Know When, Where to Watch Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cloudflare Is Down Again For the Second Time in Weeks: See Affected Sites
  2. ACT Fibernet Launches New Broadband Plans With Free OTT Subscriptions
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Will Launch in India Soon via This E-Commerce Platform
  4. Airtel Discontinues These Prepaid Recharge Packs in India
  5. OnePlus 15R Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of India Launch
  6. Best Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers of 2025: Here Are Our Top Picks
  7. OTT Releases of the Week (Dec 1 â Dec 7): Know What to Watch
  8. Motorola Edge 70 With Pantone's 2026 Colour, Swarovski Crystals Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased: Titled 'Scorched Earth', Know When, Where to Watch Online
  2. OpenAI, Jony Ive Lose Appeal on ‘io’ Brand as Court Upholds Decision
  3. Samsung Leads Market, Xiaomi Climbs to Third Position as India Tablet Shipments Decline 19.7 Percent in Q3 2025: IDC
  4. Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Details: When, Where to Watch Tamil-Language Crime Thriller Online?
  5. Netflix to Buy Warner Bros. in $72 Billion Cash, Stock Deal
  6. George Clooney-Starrer Jay Kelly Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know
  7. Google's Year in Search 2025 Reveals Gemini 3, Nano Banana Pro and Other AI Search Features Launched in India 2025
  8. Poco C85 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Days Ahead of Launch in India: See Expected Specifications
  9. Polar Loop Screen-Free Fitness Tracker Launched in India With Up to Eight Days of Battery Life: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi 17S Pro Said to Be in Development, Could Launch After Xiaomi 17 Ultra Debuts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »