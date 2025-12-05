The Boys is an American satirical superhero television series that showcases what happens when they turn to the dark side. With four seasons already out, the show has built a massive following, owing to its intense storyline, packed action sequences, and satirical take on the superhero debate. With The Boys Season 5 highly awaited, Amazon Prime Video has released a teaser for what is set to be its final season. Titled 'Scorched Earth', its OTT release timeline has been teased by the video streaming platform. Here's everything you need to know.

When and Where to Watch The Boys Season 5?

The Boys Season 5 will stream on Amazon Prime in 2026, the video streaming platform's latest post has teased. There is no definite release timeline. It will be available on Prime Video, and viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot

As of now, Prime Video has released its poster and not the trailer, with the release of the season expected in August 2026. The plot of this season hints at a massive war with Homelander becoming the global dictator. Butcher's rogue mission and the Gen V characters are joining a growing superhero resistance against Vought. Hence, these instances summarise an epic finale for the series.

Cast and Crew

The Boys, is an ensemble cast-driven satirical drama created by Eric Kripke of Supernatural fame. The core vigilante team, known as The Boys, is led by Karl Urban as the ruthless Billy Butcher, and includes Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara.

The Seven is headlined by Antony Starr. Other cast members include Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Susan Heyward, and Valorie Curry.

Reception

The Boys Season 5 is the fifth and final season of the franchise; the previous seasons have had an IMDB rating of 8.6/10.