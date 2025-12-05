Kalamkaval, the highly anticipated crime-drama thriller featuring Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead roles, has been released in theatres. The battle taken up by the actor through this film is also shrouded in heavy publicity. A debut movie by director Jithin K. Jose, Sooran narrates a sudden police investigation that concerns an entire village and is likely to come off as shocking. Set in the sleepy town of Kottayikonam, it begins with a simple question that leads to some bone-chilling truths and a few unsolved criminal cases linked to an extensive mafia operating undercover.

When and Where to Watch Kalamkaval

Kalamkaval, which hit the big screens on December 5, 2025, is doing well in theatres. SonyLIV is reported to have bagged its OTT rights and it could begin streaming from early January 2026, across languages.

Trailer and Plot of Kalamkaval

The trailer of Kalamkaval promises a gripping investigation, and a routine enquiry takes the police team to long-buried crimes, deadly traps, and shocking suspects, with Mammootty in top form throughout the film.

Cast and Crew of Kalamkaval

The film Kalamkaval, a major Malayalam thriller, is directed by Jithin K. Jose. It has a stellar star cast with Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead roles. The cast also includes Shruti Ramachandran, Rajisha Vijayan, Jibin Gopinath, and Gayatri Arun in key roles. The film boasts of good music, visuals, and production quality.

Reception of Kalamkaval

Release and reception, Kalamkaval opened to positive reviews, with critics commenting well on the screenplay. It has an IMDb rating of 9.0/10.