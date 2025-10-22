Key specifications of the iQOO Neo 11 were announced by the company on Wednesday. The upcoming handset, which is the successor to the iQOO Neo 10, is expected to be launched in China soon. It is now confirmed to have a battery with a 7,500mAh capacity, corroborating previous leaks. Apart from this, iQOO has also revealed that the iQOO Neo 11 will be sold in four colourways in China.

iQOO Neo 11 Key Specifications, Colour Options Announced

In a post on Weibo, iQOO announced that its upcoming handset will sport a display with a 2K resolution. Powering the upcoming iQOO Neo 11 is confirmed to be a 7,500mAh battery. The company claims that the Neo 11 is the “industry's only flagship phone” to offer such a combination.

iQOO's confirmation corroborates previous reports, which also suggested that the handset may come with a 2K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Leaks also claimed support for 100W wired fast charging, although it is yet to be officially announced.

In a subsequent post, the company revealed that iQOO Neo 11 will be sold in China in four colour options — black, blue, orange, and silver. The company had previously teased the blue shade via marketing materials, and the other options have now also been confirmed.

The black and silver colourways of the iQOO Neo 11 are teased to have a plain finish at the back, while the blue and orange shades will have a textured appearance. As per the company, the blue option has neon craftsmanship that shifts colours based on the angle of viewing. Meanwhile, the orange colourway is claimed to have 78 orange squares that appear depending on the light shining on the back.

iQOO Neo 11 Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO Neo 11 is reported to sport a 2K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security. The handset is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, running on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

For optics, the upcoming iQOO Neo 11 is rumoured to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor. It is expected to pack a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.