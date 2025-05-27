Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Samsung Reportedly Plans to Replace Silicon With Glass Interposers for Advanced AI Chips by 2028

Samsung Reportedly Plans to Replace Silicon With Glass Interposers for Advanced AI Chips by 2028

The use of glass interposers instead of silicon could help Samsung cut production costs while offering more powerful AI chips.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 May 2025 14:10 IST
Samsung Reportedly Plans to Replace Silicon With Glass Interposers for Advanced AI Chips by 2028

Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung has yet to announce any plans to introduce redesigned AI chips

Highlights
  • Samsung might be working on redesigned AI chips with a glass substrate
  • These new AI chips might be cheaper for Samsung to product
  • Samsung's rival TSMC is also said to be working on the same technology
Advertisement

Samsung Electronics is developing a new glass substrate for advanced semiconductor packaging that could be introduced by 2028, according to a report. As demand for AI chips continues to rise, the South Korean tech conglomerate is said to be exploring the use of a glass substrate (instead of silicon) to reduce manufacturing costs, while improving overall performance. Samsung is reportedly developing smaller panel prototypes at the cost of manufacturing efficiency, as part of its efforts to be the first to introduce this technology.

Samsung to Prepare Glass Interposers for AI Chips With Panel-Level Packaging

Citing industry sources, ETNews reports (in Korean) that Samsung is ramping up efforts to develop prototypes that use glass substrates for interposers in its AI chips. Existing semiconductors are built using a 2.5D packaging layout, where the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) surrounds the GPU, connected by a silicon interposer.

Unlike existing chips that use silicon interposers, chipmakers can use glass interposers for 3D stacking of chiplets that are embedded in the substrate, along with chiplets stacked on top of them. The use of glass reportedly leads to a slight increase in temperatures, but the benefits include increased area, signal, power, and thermal integrity.

However, these silicon interposers are extremely expensive to produce, which has prompted chipmakers to explore the use of glass interposers, as well as the eventual use of glass substrates. Instead of using 510×510mm glass panels like Intel or AppSolix (SKC), Samsung is said to be using smaller units that are smaller than 100×100mm. 

As per the report, these chips might not be efficient to produce, but they might help Samsung be one of the first to launch AI chips that offer improved performance while also being easier to produce. Production is expected to begin at Samsung's Cheonan facility, using its existing panel-level packaging (PLP) instead of wafer level packaging (WLP).

Samsung isn't the only semiconductor manufacturer working on replacing silicon substrates with glass, as per the report. According to an older Economic Daily News report (in Korean), TSMC is also developing a 300×300mm panel on a pilot line in Taiwan, and the company is expected to begin production using its Fan-Out Panel-Level Packaging (FOPLP) in 2027.

In the claims made by the South Korean news publication are accurate, Samsung and TSMC could be one of the first chipmakers to introduce advanced AI chips built using glass interposers instead of silicon. These chips could be launched as soon as 2028, while work on building chips with glass substrates could arrive in the coming years.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Electronics, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung, Glass Substrates, Semiconductors, AI Chips
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OpenAI o3 AI Model Bypasses Shutdown Commands in Experiment, Say Researchers

Related Stories

Samsung Reportedly Plans to Replace Silicon With Glass Interposers for Advanced AI Chips by 2028
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Announces New All-in-One OTT Packs for Prepaid Customers Starting at Rs. 279
  2. Realme GT 7, GT 7 Dream Edition and Realme GT 7T With 7,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  3. WhatsApp’s Native iPad App Could See a Release Soon
  4. Samsung Reportedly Plans to Replace Silicon With Glass Interposers for Advanced AI Chips by 2028
  5. OpenAI o3 AI Model Bypasses Shutdown Commands in Experiment, Say Researchers
  6. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro With ANC, Up to 48 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Sony Tipped to Announce PS5 and PS5 Pro Discounts in Upcoming Days of Play Promotion
  8. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Users Report Bootloop Issues After Latest One UI 7 Update
  9. Google Gemini to Reportedly Add Simpler Reply Selection and Sharing Feature
  10. Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, V3 Pro 5G, V3 Ultra 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »