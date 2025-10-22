Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Launched With Hand Tracking, Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 SoC: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy XR headset is available in South Korea via the company’s online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 October 2025 08:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Launched With Hand Tracking, Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 SoC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy XR headset is built on the Android XR platform

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy XR headset weighs about 545g with the forehead cushion
  • Samsung Galaxy XR headset carries two pass-through cameras
  • The company has yet to launch the XR headset in India
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy XR headset launched on Wednesday during the company's October 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event. It debuted as the South Korean tech giant's first extended reality (XR) headset, integrating augmented reality (AR) elements into real-world environments through two lenses on the inside. It features hand tracking, which enables the wearer to use hand gestures to control widgets and apps, thanks to the sensors placed on the bottom. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, and is the first device to run Android XR out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy XR headset price is set at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,58,000) for the sole 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in the US. On the other hand, in South Korea, its price is set at KRW 2,690,000 (about Rs. 1,65,000) for the same 256GB storage model.

However, for those who do not wish to pay the full price at once, the South Korean company is allowing them to purchase the Samsung Galaxy XR headset at $149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) per month for 12 months. It is currently available in the US and South Korea only via the company's online store. The Galaxy XR headset is offered in a single Silver Shadow colourway.

Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy XR headset is built on the Android XR platform. It sports micro-OLED displays with 27 million pixels, 3,552x3,840 pixels resolution, 6.3-micron pixel pitch, and up to 90Hz of refresh rate. Its screen also features a 95 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, a 109-degree horizontal field of view, and a 100-degree vertical field of view. It also comes with Google's Gemini AI assistant.

Samsung's new Galaxy XR headset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It carries a multi-camera setup that supports 3D photo and video capturing in 6.5-megapixel resolution with 18mm focal length and f/2.0 aperture. It is equipped with two pass-through cameras as well, which allow users to see the world around them with superimposed AR elements.

The Samsung Galaxy XR headset also features six world-facing tracking cameras, four eye-tracking cameras, five Inertial Measurement Units, one depth sensor, and one flicker sensor. It also supports Iris Recognition for security. It is equipped with two two-way speaker setups with a woofer and a tweeter. The Galaxy XR headset also carries a six-microphone array with the beamforming feature.

For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy XR headset features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support. The South Korean company claims that the headset offers up to 2 hours of battery life with general use and up to 2.5 hours of video playback. It comes with an external battery pack, which powers the headset.

The Galaxy XR headset also supports an Interpupillary Distance (IPD) of 54mm to 70mm through separately sold prescription lenses. It measures 121.92x195.58x264.16mm in dimensions, and weighs about 545g with the forehead cushion. Meanwhile, the external battery pack additionally weighs about 302g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy XR headset, Samsung Galaxy XR headset Price, Samsung Galaxy XR headset launch, Samsung Galaxy XR headset specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-Powered Web Browser With Agentic Capabilities
MacBook Pro 14-inch (2025) and iPad Pro With M5 Chip Now Available in India: Prices and Other Details Here

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Launched With Hand Tracking, Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 SoC: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Battery Capacity, Charging Speed Teased Days Ahead of Launch
  2. These Are the 5 Biggest OxygenOS 16 Features You Should Know About
  3. iQOO 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50-Megapixel Cameras
  4. Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics Launched: See Price
  5. iQOO Neo 11 Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in China
  6. OnePlus 15 India Launch Teased; Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. iQOO 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Features, Price and Specifications Compared
  8. Apple's M5-Powered MacBook Pro 14-inch, iPad Pro Now Available in India
  9. BSNL Samman Plan For Senior Citizens Announced at This Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Launched With Hand Tracking at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung AI Glasses Confirmed to Launch in Collaboration with Warby Parker, Gentle Monster
  2. iQOO Neo 11 Confirmed to Come With 2K Display and 7,500mAh Battery; Colour Options Tipped
  3. MacBook Pro 14-inch (2025) and iPad Pro With M5 Chip Now Available in India: Prices and Other Details Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Launched With Hand Tracking, Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 SoC: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Launching Today: Know Price, Features, and Specifications
  6. Smartwatch Breakthrough Brings GPS Accuracy Down to a Few Centimetres
  7. SpaceX Launches 10,000th Starlink Satellite, Sets New Annual Record
  8. Scientists Discover New Seismic Clue to Predict Mount Etna Eruptions
  9. NASA and ESA Trace Mysterious Lunar Flashes to Meteors and Gas Leaks
  10. Valsala Club Is Streaming Now: Know All About the Malayali Comedy-Drama Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »