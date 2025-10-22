Samsung Galaxy XR headset launched on Wednesday during the company's October 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event. It debuted as the South Korean tech giant's first extended reality (XR) headset, integrating augmented reality (AR) elements into real-world environments through two lenses on the inside. It features hand tracking, which enables the wearer to use hand gestures to control widgets and apps, thanks to the sensors placed on the bottom. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, and is the first device to run Android XR out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy XR headset price is set at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,58,000) for the sole 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in the US. On the other hand, in South Korea, its price is set at KRW 2,690,000 (about Rs. 1,65,000) for the same 256GB storage model.

However, for those who do not wish to pay the full price at once, the South Korean company is allowing them to purchase the Samsung Galaxy XR headset at $149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) per month for 12 months. It is currently available in the US and South Korea only via the company's online store. The Galaxy XR headset is offered in a single Silver Shadow colourway.

Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy XR headset is built on the Android XR platform. It sports micro-OLED displays with 27 million pixels, 3,552x3,840 pixels resolution, 6.3-micron pixel pitch, and up to 90Hz of refresh rate. Its screen also features a 95 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, a 109-degree horizontal field of view, and a 100-degree vertical field of view. It also comes with Google's Gemini AI assistant.

Samsung's new Galaxy XR headset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It carries a multi-camera setup that supports 3D photo and video capturing in 6.5-megapixel resolution with 18mm focal length and f/2.0 aperture. It is equipped with two pass-through cameras as well, which allow users to see the world around them with superimposed AR elements.

The Samsung Galaxy XR headset also features six world-facing tracking cameras, four eye-tracking cameras, five Inertial Measurement Units, one depth sensor, and one flicker sensor. It also supports Iris Recognition for security. It is equipped with two two-way speaker setups with a woofer and a tweeter. The Galaxy XR headset also carries a six-microphone array with the beamforming feature.

For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy XR headset features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support. The South Korean company claims that the headset offers up to 2 hours of battery life with general use and up to 2.5 hours of video playback. It comes with an external battery pack, which powers the headset.

The Galaxy XR headset also supports an Interpupillary Distance (IPD) of 54mm to 70mm through separately sold prescription lenses. It measures 121.92x195.58x264.16mm in dimensions, and weighs about 545g with the forehead cushion. Meanwhile, the external battery pack additionally weighs about 302g.

