Samsung's W series launch conference will take place on September 15 in China, the Suwon-headquartered company confirmed on Friday (September 1). While Samsung has only mentioned the W series, we can expect the series it to include the Samsung W24 and Samsung W24 Flip, successors to the Samsung W23 and the Samsung W23 Flip, respectively. The upcoming handsets are anticipated to debut as custom versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The design of the Chinese variants could be quite similar to the models launched in India and they are likely to include some hardware-level modifications.

The Samsung W series launch conference is scheduled to take place on September 15. The launch event will be held in China at the Chengdu High and New Sports Center (translated from Chinese), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo.

The Samsung W24 and Samsung W24 Flip are expected to make their debut at the event as rebranded versions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, respectively. They will be exclusive to the Chinese audience and will not be available globally like last year's Samsung W23 and W23 Flip. The Chinese variants of the foldable usually pack improved specifications than their global counterparts and come with a tweaked design that showcases a China-specific theme.

The Samsung W23 series was launched in October last year. The vanilla model is priced at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 1,82,300 ) for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The Samsung W23 Flip 5G, on the other hand, was marked at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,13,900) for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July last week during the Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 lineup. The global versions of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 run Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 layer on top and features Armor Aluminum frames. Both models are powered by custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoCs. The book-style Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs 12GB of RAM, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has 8GB of RAM. These foldable phones have an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 4,400mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

In India, the price of Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs. 1,54,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has an initial price tag of Rs. 99,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.