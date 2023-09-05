Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will get a new colour option soon in India. The smartphone was originally launched in India in three colourways. Samsung has teased the new colour option on X(formerly Twitter). The Galaxy A54 5G price in India starts at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

The South Korean giant has teased that the Galaxy A54 5G will soon be available in new Awesome White colour option in India. It confirmed the new colour via X (formerly known as Twitter). The phone originally launched in Awesome Lime, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Graphite colour options in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specifications

Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and comes with vision booster support. The dual SIM (nano) supported smartphone runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and is confirmed to get four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, the handset packs up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage onboard.

For optics, the Galaxy A54 5G ships with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the phone houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It also has an LED flash.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A54 include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, and carries an IP67-certification.

