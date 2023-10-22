The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is ongoing, bringing deep discounts and value-for-money offers on a wide variety of products and electronic devices. Smartphones are the major draw during the Amazon sale, but laptops, gaming consoles, tablets, PCs, computer accessories, smartwatches and more are also available at discounted prices. We have hand-picked some smartwatch deals with decent discounts in the ongoing Amazon sale, with deals on watches from top brands like Apple, Samsung and Amazfit.

Smartwatches have become a handy companion to our smartphones, providing call and text notifications and a host of useful apps, all without needing to unlock your phone. They also include a suite of health and fitness features that are especially useful for tracking activity and health parameters like heart rate, stress levels and more.

Apple Watch models are perhaps the most sought-after smartwatches during a sale. The second-generation Apple Watch SE gets a discount of 16 percent during the sale and is selling at Rs. 24,999 on Amazon. The watch comes in three different colour options — Midnight, Silver/White, and Starlight. On the other hand, the 40mm Bluetooth variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a massive 56 percent discount and is selling at Rs. 11,999. Meanwhile, in the budget segment, the Amazfit Pop 3S is available for Rs. 2,999 after a discount of 50 percent. The smartwatch has a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, 12-day Battery Life, and 100 sports modes.

It's worth noting that customers can also avail additional bank offers on top of the original discounted prices on the products in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. As we enter this new phase of the Amazon sale, HDFC Bank, One Card, and Bank of Baroda debit or credit card holders will get an additional 10 percent discount on select products. The e-commerce giant is also providing EMI offers during the ongoing sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.