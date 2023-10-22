Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch SE 2, Amazfit Pop 3S and More Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Sale

The second-generation Apple Watch SE gets a discount of 16 percent during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 October 2023 08:30 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series was launched in August 2021

Highlights
  • Apple Watch SE 2 comes in Midnight, Silver/White, Starlight colourways
  • The Amazfit Pop 3S is available for Rs. 2,999 during the sale
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is selling at Rs. 11,999 in the Amazon sale
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is ongoing, bringing deep discounts and value-for-money offers on a wide variety of products and electronic devices. Smartphones are the major draw during the Amazon sale, but laptops, gaming consoles, tablets, PCs, computer accessories, smartwatches and more are also available at discounted prices. We have hand-picked some smartwatch deals with decent discounts in the ongoing Amazon sale, with deals on watches from top brands like Apple, Samsung and Amazfit.

Smartwatches have become a handy companion to our smartphones, providing call and text notifications and a host of useful apps, all without needing to unlock your phone. They also include a suite of health and fitness features that are especially useful for tracking activity and health parameters like heart rate, stress levels and more.

Apple Watch models are perhaps the most sought-after smartwatches during a sale. The second-generation Apple Watch SE gets a discount of 16 percent during the sale and is selling at Rs. 24,999 on Amazon. The watch comes in three different colour options — Midnight, Silver/White, and Starlight. On the other hand, the 40mm Bluetooth variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a massive 56 percent discount and is selling at Rs. 11,999. Meanwhile, in the budget segment, the Amazfit Pop 3S is available for Rs. 2,999 after a discount of 50 percent. The smartwatch has a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, 12-day Battery Life, and 100 sports modes.

It's worth noting that customers can also avail additional bank offers on top of the original discounted prices on the products in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. As we enter this new phase of the Amazon sale, HDFC Bank, One Card, and Bank of Baroda debit or credit card holders will get an additional 10 percent discount on select products. The e-commerce giant is also providing EMI offers during the ongoing sale.

Product MRP Deal Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth - 40mm Rs. 26,999 Rs. 11,999
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS - 40 mm Rs. 29,900 Rs. 24,999
Fire-Boltt Visionary Rs. 16,999 Rs. 2,199
Fire-Boltt Dagger Luxe Rs. 21,000 Rs. 2,399
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Rs. 7,999 Rs. 2,299
beatXP Vega Neo Rs. 11,999 Rs. 1,599
Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Rs. 21,000 Rs. 3,499
Amazfit Pop 3S Rs. 5,999 Rs. 2,999
Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Rs. 7,999 Rs. 2,699
Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Sale Offers 2023, Amazon Sale, Great Indian Festival, Smartwatch Sale, Apple Watch SE 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Amazfit
From Acer Aspire 5 to Asus TUF Gaming F15 and More: Gaming Laptop Deals You Shouldn’t Miss During Amazon Sale
ISRO Successfully Launches Gaganyaan Test Flight Abort Mission

