Amazon Great Republic Day 2024 sale is underway and customers can now take advantage of deals, discounts and offers on a range of products during the sale, including smartwatches. While several smartwatches are priced under Rs. 5,000 in India, you can get a much better experience if you increase your budget to Rs. 10,000. Some of the smartwatches available in this price segment run on Google's Wear OS, which offers a richer experience along with support for downloading and running applications such as WhatsApp and Google Maps.

During the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale, customers can purchase several smartwatches from brands like Samsung, Fossil, Amazfit, Titan, and Noise, at discounted prices. These wearables are all currently priced under Rs. 10,000. In addition to the discounts on each product, you can also get a 10 percent instant discount on products on SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

One of the best smartwatches currently priced under Rs. 10,000 is the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch — it is currently available at Rs. 9,598, much lower than its launch price of Rs. 24,245. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which was also launched at a similar price point, is currently on sale at Rs. 8,999 — this smartwatch regularly does on sale for less than Rs. 10,000 during Amazon's sale events.

Meanwhile, you can also purchase the Amazfit GTS 2 at Rs. 7,499, down from its launch price of Rs. 12,999. Similarly, the Titan Crest smartwatch is on sale at Rs. 7.995 (MRP 11,995), while the recently launched Promate Xwatch-R19 smartwatch is priced at Rs. 5,099 — Rs 900 lower than its launch price. The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max currently costs Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Here's a handy table of the top offers on smartwatches during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

