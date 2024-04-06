Samsung Galaxy Watch FE will be launched soon, according to a report. The South Korean tech conglomerate could soon introduce a 'Fan Edition' (FE) version of its Galaxy Watch smartwatch, which runs on Google's Wear OS operating system. It is expected to arrive at a lower price than the company's recent smartwatch models, and its specifications are said to be similar to an older Galaxy Watch model. The Galaxy Watch FE is likely to debut before July, when Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Android Headlines spotted three model numbers for the purported Galaxy Watch FE in what appears to be an IMEI database. The model number SM-R866F reportedly pertains to the global model, while the model numbers SM-R866U and SM-R866N refer to the US and South Korean markets, respectively. According to the publication, the Galaxy Watch FE will be introduced at a "budget-friendly price".

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that was launched in August 2021 bears the model number SM-R860F, which is quite similar to the purported Galaxy Watch FE model. This suggests that it could arrive as an affordable smartwatch that runs on Wear OS, and is powered by the Exynos W920 chip.

Details of the purported Galaxy Watch FE are yet to surface online, including its hardware specifications and pricing. The smartwatch could debut as Samsung's most affordable wearable running Wear OS and sporting the design of the Galaxy Watch 4. Apple's Watch SE models follow a similar strategy, offering fewer features at a more affordable price.

There's no word from Samsung on plans to launch a new Galaxy Watch FE model, but the company can be expected to launch the device — if it exists — in the coming weeks. As per previous reports, the South Korean firm is planning to launch three Galaxy Watch 7 models, it's next generation smartwatches, alongside its next-generation foldable phones at its next Galaxy Unpacked event rumoured to take place in July.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.