Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to make its debut next month as the successor to the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch from the South Korean tech conglomerate. The company's next wearable device is tipped to feature a rotating bezel and its design was teased in renders leaked by a tipster. Ahead of the smartwatch's debut, the details of its processor have surfaced online. The purported Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could be powered by an Exynos chip that offers slightly better performance than the one found on the current-generation Galaxy Watch 5.

A listing for a new Samsung chip with the model name Exynos W930 was spotted by tipster Revegnus (Twitter: @Tech_Reve) on the Bluetooth SIG website. This processor bears the model number S5E5515, as per the entry on the site, which also states that the chip will be used along with a compatible RF chip to create a device with support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

It is worth noting that the model number for the W930 processor is the same as the Exynos W920 chip that powers the current-generation Galaxy Watch 5 and its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 4. This suggests that the Exynos W930 could be a slightly improved version of the processor on recent Galaxy smartwatches.

It is worth noting that this leak contradicts an earlier report that claimed the Galaxy Watch 6 would be powered by an Exynos W980 chip, which was said to be 10 percent faster than the W920 SoC that powered the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 series of smartwatches.

Samsung is expected to launch new smartwatch models soon, so it is likely that the new Exynos W930 chip will feature on the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which could debut next month alongside the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. These devices are expected to be unveiled at the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place in South Korea at the end of July.

