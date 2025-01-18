Technology News
English Edition

How to Add Location on Snapchat on Android and iOS: A Step-by-Step Guide

Learn how to easily add locations to your Snapchat content using stickers, filters, and Snap Map.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 January 2025 17:00 IST
How to Add Location on Snapchat on Android and iOS: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Snapchat

Discover how to add locations to your Snapchat content with stickers, filters, and the Snap Map feature

Highlights
  • Add location stickers to your Snapchat Snaps quickly
  • Use location filters for a fun and custom Snapchat experience
  • Share business location on Snap Map for more visibility
Advertisement

Adding a location to your Snapchat is an exciting way to share your whereabouts and enhance your Snaps. Whether you're showcasing a vacation spot, highlighting a local café, or promoting your business, Snapchat's location features make it easy to connect with friends and followers in a meaningful way. From using location stickers to applying geofilters, you can add a personal touch that reflects where you are. In this guide, we'll walk you through step-by-step instructions on how to add locations on Snapchat, use them in Stories and Streaks, and even feature your business on the Snap Map.

How to Add a Location on Snapchat

Adding a location to your Snap provides context and allows friends to see where you are. Here's how to do it:

  1. Open Snapchat and take a photo or video by tapping the capture button.
  2. Tap the sticker icon (a square smiley face) on the right side of the screen.
  3. In the sticker drawer, tap on the "Location" sticker.
  4. A list of nearby places will appear. Scroll through and select the appropriate location.
  5. Once added, you can drag the location sticker to reposition it and pinch to resize it on your Snap.
  6. After customising your Snap, tap the "Send To" button to share it with friends or add it to your Story.

How to Add Location on Snapchat Filter

Snapchat offers location-based filters, also known as geofilters, which add a visual overlay to your Snaps based on your current location. To use them:

  1. Take a photo or video on Snapchat.
  2. Swipe left or right on the screen to browse through filters until you find one that displays your current location.
  3. If location-based filters aren't appearing, verify that location services are turned on for Snapchat in your device's settings.
  4. Once you've selected the desired filter, tap the "Send To" button to share your Snap.

How to Add Location on Snapchat Streak

Maintaining a Snapstreak involves sending Snaps back and forth with a friend within a 24-hour period. Adding a location to your Snap can make your interactions more engaging.

  1. Take your photo or video.
  2. Use either the location sticker or a location filter as described above.
  3. Select the friend you have a streak with and send the Snap.

How to Add Location on Snapchat Story

Sharing your location in a Snapchat Story allows all your friends to see where you are.

  1. Take a photo or video.
  2. Use the location sticker or swipe to a location filter.
  3. Tap the "Send To" button and select "My Story" to share it with all your friends.

How to Add Business Location on Snapchat Map

To have your business appear on Snapchat's map, you can suggest a new place or edit an existing one.

  1. From the Camera screen, pinch your fingers together to access the Snap Map.
  2. Suggest a New Place:
  3. Tap the settings icon (⚙️) in the top-right corner.
  4. Select "Suggest a Place."
  5. Enter the necessary details about your business, such as name, address, category, and contact information.
  6. Submit the information for review.

       Suggest an Edit to an Existing Place:

  1. Tap on the place you'd like to suggest an edit for.
  2. Tap the three-dot menu icon next to the business name.
  3. Select "Suggest an Edit."
  4. Update the relevant information and submit for review.

Please note that it may take some time for Snapchat to review and approve your suggestions.

FAQs

Why am I not getting a location filter on Snapchat?

Location filters may not appear for several reasons:

  • Location Services Disabled: Ensure that location services are enabled for Snapchat in your device's settings.
  • Outdated Snapchat App: Update Snapchat to the latest version to access all features, including location-based filters.
  • Geographical Restrictions: Some filters are available only in specific regions. If you're outside the supported location, the filter won't appear.
  • Slow Internet Connection: A poor network may prevent filters from loading. Try connecting to a more stable Wi-Fi or mobile network.

How to Add Location on Snapchat Video?

Adding a location to a video Snap follows the same steps as adding it to a photo:

  1. Capture your video using Snapchat's camera.
  2. Tap the sticker icon (a square smiley face) from the right panel.
  3. Choose the "Location" sticker.
  4. Select the desired location from the list.
  5. Adjust the sticker's position and size on the video, then send or add it to your Story.

Where Is Location Sticker on Snapchat?

The location sticker is located within the sticker drawer:

  1. Capture a Snap.
  2. Tap the sticker icon (square smiley face).
  3. Scroll through the options in the sticker drawer; the location sticker is usually among the first few options or under the "Explore" tab.

If you can't find it, ensure that location services are enabled for Snapchat.

Can someone track my location with Snapchat?

Snapchat does not allow others to track your location unless you explicitly share it. Here's how to manage your location privacy:

  • Ghost Mode: Turn on Ghost Mode in the Snap Map settings to hide your location from everyone.
  • Custom Privacy Settings: Use "Only These Friends" or "My Friends" options to share your location selectively.
  • Snap Map Sharing: Only the location you share on Snap Map updates when the app is open. It does not track your movements in real time.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapchat, Snapchat Filters, Snap Map
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Webb Telescope Tracks Formation and Expansion of Carbon-Rich Dust Shells in Star System
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leaked Promo Images Confirm Key Design Changes

Related Stories

How to Add Location on Snapchat on Android and iOS: A Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Cost in India
  2. Poco X7 and X7 Pro Review: The Mid-Range Marvels
  3. Barroz OTT Release: Where to Watch Mohanlal Starrer Movie Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Did Earth Create the Moon? Research Uncovers Clues About Lunar Formation
  2. Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Successfully Reaches Orbit on First Test Flight
  3. The Future of Armour? New Chainmail-Like Material Shows Promise
  4. James Webb Space Telescope Unveils Hidden Interstellar Wonders of Supernova Cassiopeia A
  5. SpaceX’s Starship Explodes Over Atlantic Ocean After Successful Booster Landing
  6. Swarm of 130 Earthquakes Rattles One of Iceland's Largest Volcanoes, Signal Possible Eruption Risk
  7. God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in January
  8. Study Finds Coronal Loop Flickers Could Predict Solar Flares Hours in Advance
  9. Barroz OTT Release: Where to Watch Mohanlal Starrer Movie Online?
  10. Azaad OTT Release: Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan Starrer Might Stream on Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »