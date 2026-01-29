Technology News
Sony WF-1000XM6 Tipped to Launch With New 'Sandpink' Colour Option

The design of the Sony WF-1000XM6 has not been leaked yet.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 January 2026 12:26 IST
Sony WF-1000XM6 Tipped to Launch With New 'Sandpink' Colour Option

Sony WF-1000XM5 (pictured) launched in Black and Platinum Silver colourways

Highlights
  • Sony may break its usual two colour launch strategy for XM6
  • Leak suggests Sony could expand colour choices at launch this time
  • Sony has yet to confirm WF-1000XM6 colours or launch date
Sony's upcoming WF-1000XM6 TWS headset may launch with more colour options than expected. A new leak suggests Sony could tweak its usual release strategy for its premium true wireless lineup by offering additional colourways at launch. The information points to a new colour variant that is said to join the standard options. While the wireless headset's design remains under wraps, recent reports also hint at an imminent launch for the Sony WF-1000XM6, which is expected to arrive with a premium price tag.

Sony WF-1000XM6 Leak Hints at More Colour Choices and February Launch

A new leak from tipster Roland Quandt on Bluesky suggests that Sony plans to introduce the WF-1000XM6 in a third colour option called "Sandpink". This would mark a change from Sony's usual launch strategy for its premium earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM5 debuted in 2023 with only Black and Platinum Silver colour options. The company later expanded the lineup in 2024 with a Smoky Pink variant.

Early expectations suggested that Sony would follow the same approach with the WF-1000XM6. Shipping manifests previously referenced only Black and Silver versions. The mention of Sandpink indicates that Sony may offer more variety at launch this time. It remains unclear how different Sandpink will look compared to the earlier Smoky Pink finish.

Although the design of the Sony WF-1000XM6 has not been leaked yet, earlier reports suggest that Sony may launch the earbuds as early as February 12. The WF-1000XM6 is expected to be priced at $329.99 (roughly Rs. 30,350) in the US and EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 33,100) in the Eurozone. Sony has not officially confirmed the launch date, pricing, or colour options so far.

Notably, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds feature an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X and use Sony's Integrated Processor V2 and QN2e chips for enhanced noise cancellation. They support SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 codecs, along with DSEE Extreme upscaling and an Ambient Sound Mode.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 offer Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint connectivity, Google Fast Pair, head tracking, and 360 Reality Audio, and carry an IPX4 rating. Sony claims up to eight hours of music playback with ANC, 12 hours without ANC, and up to 24 hours total with the charging case.

Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Impressive sound quality and active noise cancellation
  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support, stable connectivity
  • Good battery life
  • Lighter design and comfortable fit
  • Bad
  • Slightly expensive
Read detailed Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Silver
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Sony WF 1000XM6, Sony WF 1000XM6 Colour Options, Sony, Sony WF 1000XM5
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India Alongside Redmi Note 15 Pro: Price, Specifications
