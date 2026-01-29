Sony's upcoming WF-1000XM6 TWS headset may launch with more colour options than expected. A new leak suggests Sony could tweak its usual release strategy for its premium true wireless lineup by offering additional colourways at launch. The information points to a new colour variant that is said to join the standard options. While the wireless headset's design remains under wraps, recent reports also hint at an imminent launch for the Sony WF-1000XM6, which is expected to arrive with a premium price tag.

Sony WF-1000XM6 Leak Hints at More Colour Choices and February Launch

A new leak from tipster Roland Quandt on Bluesky suggests that Sony plans to introduce the WF-1000XM6 in a third colour option called "Sandpink". This would mark a change from Sony's usual launch strategy for its premium earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM5 debuted in 2023 with only Black and Platinum Silver colour options. The company later expanded the lineup in 2024 with a Smoky Pink variant.

Early expectations suggested that Sony would follow the same approach with the WF-1000XM6. Shipping manifests previously referenced only Black and Silver versions. The mention of Sandpink indicates that Sony may offer more variety at launch this time. It remains unclear how different Sandpink will look compared to the earlier Smoky Pink finish.

Although the design of the Sony WF-1000XM6 has not been leaked yet, earlier reports suggest that Sony may launch the earbuds as early as February 12. The WF-1000XM6 is expected to be priced at $329.99 (roughly Rs. 30,350) in the US and EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 33,100) in the Eurozone. Sony has not officially confirmed the launch date, pricing, or colour options so far.

Notably, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds feature an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X and use Sony's Integrated Processor V2 and QN2e chips for enhanced noise cancellation. They support SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 codecs, along with DSEE Extreme upscaling and an Ambient Sound Mode.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 offer Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint connectivity, Google Fast Pair, head tracking, and 360 Reality Audio, and carry an IPX4 rating. Sony claims up to eight hours of music playback with ANC, 12 hours without ANC, and up to 24 hours total with the charging case.