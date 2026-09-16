Vivo Watch 6 is confirmed to launch in China next week. Just days ahead of the official reveal, the company has started teasing the wearable. The upcoming smartwatch features a titanium alloy body. Vivo has also revealed details about the watch's software and fitness capabilities. Vivo Watch 6 will go official alongside the flagship Vivo X500 series smartphones. It could succeed the Vivo Watch 5 and run on the company's latest version of the BlueOS skin.

Vivo Watch 6 Design, Features Teased

Latest teasers shared by Vivo on Weibo show that the Vivo Watch 6 will use a TC4 aerospace-grade titanium alloy for its body. The display will have sapphire crystal glass protection. It is claimed to have an "ultra-thin case". The smartwatch is confirmed to offer an advanced running and riding guide.

The Vivo Watch 6 will ship with Vivo's BlueOS 4 operating system. The new wearable will be the first product to ship with Vivo's self-developed BlueOS 4 skin. It will offer several AI-based and fitness-based features. It will support activities such as cycling.

The upcoming Vivo Watch 6 is likely to be available in a 43mm case size. It is now available for pre-orders through the Vivo China website, JD.com, and Tmall. More details on its features and availability are expected to be announced soon.

The Vivo Watch 6 is believed to arrive as a successor to Vivo Watch 5, which was launched with a starting price of CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,300) in April 2025.

The Vivo Watch 5 has a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 466x466 pixel resolution and Always-On Display support. It runs on BlueOS 2.0 and comes with more than 100 preset workout modes. It offers an AI-backed Athletic Trainer feature and sensors to track heart rate, oxygen saturation, sleep, and stress. It packs a 505mAh battery that is said to offer up to 22 days of continuous usage on a single charge. The wearable has a 5ATM water resistance rating.

The Vivo Watch 6 is scheduled to go official in China on September 21. It will be launched alongside the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max smartphones. The Vivo Buds Clip earphones will also debut at the same event.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.