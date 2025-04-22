Technology News
Vivo Watch 5 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 22 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Vivo Watch 5 is equipped with heart rate, oxygen saturation, sleep, and stress monitoring features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 April 2025 11:30 IST
Vivo Watch 5 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 22 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Watch 5 has a crown and a function button on the right edge.

  • Vivo Watch 5 has AI-backed health and wellness features
  • Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC for payments
  • The Vivo Watch 5 packs a 505mAh battery
Vivo Watch 5 was launched in China on Monday alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra and the Vivo X200s handsets. The smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch, round AMOLED screen and is claimed to offer up to 22 hours of battery life. It has several AI-backed features and runs on BlueOS 2.0 out-of-the-box. The watch is said to support a 30-second blood pressure risk assessment feature. It is equipped with several health and wellness features, including heart rate monitoring and sleep cycle tracking.

Vivo Watch 5 Price, Availability

Vivo Watch 5 price in China starts at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,300) for the silicone strap option, while the leather variant costs CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,600). The former is offered in Moonlight White and Night Black (translated from Chinese) shades. It is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale in the country starting April 29 via the Vivo China e-store.

Vivo Watch 5 Features, Specifications

The Vivo Watch 5 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 466x466 pixels resolution and Always-On Display support. The watch carries a crown and a function button. It runs on BlueOS 2.0 and comes with more than 100 preset workout modes. The watch has an AI-backed Athletic Trainer feature, which provides users with special running guidance like posture suggestions and fat-burning techniques. 

Among other health and wellness features, the Vivo Watch 5 is equipped with heart rate, oxygen saturation, sleep, and stress monitoring features. The smart wearable supports a 30-second blood pressure risk assessment feature. It can also track other heart health elements and help detect irregularities. The watch helps track users' menstrual cycles and supports guided breathing exercises, as well.

The Vivo Watch 5 packs a 505mAh battery that is said to offer up to 22 days of continuous usage on a single charge. With heavy usage, it is claimed to last for up to 11 days. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, Beidou and NFC for payments. It is equipped with an inbuilt microphone for calls and has a 5ATM water resistance rating. The watch body measures 45x45x11.4mm in size and weighs 32g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo Watch 5, Vivo Watch 5 Price, Vivo Watch 5 Launch, Vivo Watch 5 Features, Vivo
