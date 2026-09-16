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Apple’s iOS 18 Warranty Terms Under Consumer Regulator’s Scrutiny in India: Report

India's consumer protection regulator is said to have received complaints alleging that iOS 18 rollout caused display and microphone malfunctions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 September 2026 10:58 IST
Apple’s iOS 18 Warranty Terms Under Consumer Regulator’s Scrutiny in India: Report

Apple began rolling out the iOS 18 update in September 2024

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Highlights
  • Users reported screen and mic issues after updating to iOS 18
  • The CCPA sent the case to its investigation wing for detailed probe
  • The tech giant defended its terms, citing industry standard practice
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Apple is said to be facing scrutiny in India over its warranty terms for software after complaints that the iOS 18 update caused display and microphone issues on some iPhone models. According to a report, India's consumer protection regulator is investigating whether consumers were unfairly asked to pay for repairs in cases where the problems were allegedly related to the software update. Apple's standard limited warranty covers hardware, while its software licence terms state that the software is provided without warranty.

Apple's Warranty Terms Under Investigation

India's Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has escalated its investigation into Apple's software warranty terms following complaints linked to the iOS 18 update, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. The report claims that the regulator has received complaints alleging that Apple's iOS 18 rollout caused display and microphone malfunctions on some iPhone models.

Some complaints reportedly involved green, pink, or white lines appearing on iPhone screens after users installed the update. The consumer protection regulator alleged that affected consumers were subsequently required to pay for repairs and display replacements despite the issues allegedly being linked to Apple's software update.

As per the report, the CCPA on July 29 informed Apple that the matter has been escalated to its investigation wing for a "detailed investigation". The consumer regulator's notice to the Cupertino-based tech giant mentioned that the case involved alleged violations of consumer rights.

Apple, however, is said to have disputed the allegations. In a statement to Reuters, the company said that it had not identified any issues or safety concerns with iOS 18 in India. It is also willing to work with the authorities to provide clarity on its response to customers in the country.

Among the matters under scrutiny are also Apple's software licence and warranty terms. Apple states in its software licence agreements that its software is provided "without warranty of any kind", while its limited warranty generally covers hardware rather than software.

In a response dated August 20, Apple reportedly argued that the no-warranty provision is not unusual and that users are informed about the terms before installing software. The company also pointed to similar approaches taken by other electronics manufacturers, including Sony and Samsung.

The company added that iOS 18 had undergone stringent testing and that requiring every software issue to be treated as a breach of an absolute warranty could effectively make software providers responsible for all technological risks associated with their products.

On the other hand, the CCPA has characterised the matter as affecting consumers as a class rather than treating it as a collection of individual complaints. The regulator's case was reportedly based on 75 complaints, while Apple said only around 11 percent of iPhones were still running iOS 18 by June 2026.

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Further reading: iOS 18, iOS 18 update, iPhone Update, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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