Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Launch Officially Teased With New Rear Screen Feature

Xiaomi has officially teased the 18 Pro series launch, revealing a new feature for the secondary display on the back of the upcoming smartphones. The rear screen will offer more functionality than the previous generation, with Xiaomi introducing a system that allows users to create and run small applications on it. The lineup is tipped to include a Pro and a Pro Max variant. More details about the new rear-screen system are expected ahead of the phones' launch.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Gets New Rear Screen That Can Run Small Apps

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 18 Pro series will launch in China this month. The company has not announced the exact launch date yet. Alongside the announcement, Xiaomi has revealed a new feature called the Versatile Back Screen for the phones' rear display. It allows users to create and run small apps directly on the secondary screen, giving it more uses beyond wallpapers and widgets.

Xiaomi has shown several examples of apps that can run on the rear display. These include an egg-cooking timer, a water-drinking reminder and a Pomodoro timer. The screen can also be used for an English vocabulary tool and a recipe recommendation card. Users can create apps for specific tasks and pin frequently used ones to the rear display.

The Versatile Back Screen follows the MiShare back screen introduced with the Xiaomi 17 Pro series last year. Xiaomi says users interacted with its app cards more than 4 million times each day. More than 3.5 million wallpapers were also added to the rear display daily, according to the company.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro series is expected to include the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. Earlier reports suggested that Xiaomi could launch these two models first and introduce the standard Xiaomi 18 later. The standard model is reportedly expected to arrive in China in December, although Xiaomi has not confirmed this launch plan.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max has also appeared on Geekbench with model number M1544F. The listing mentions the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro with three cores at 3.74GHz, three at 4.03GHz and two at up to 5.11GHz, along with an Adreno 850 GPU. It also shows around 11GB of RAM and Android 17, suggesting a 12GB variant and a newer HyperOS version.

The phone reportedly scored 3,582 points in single-core and 12,247 points in multi-core tests on Geekbench 7.0.0. A previous leak claimed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro scored 48,35,412 points on AnTuTu, including 3,20,633 points in CPU Arithmetic Operations and 3,18,984 points in CPU Commonly Used Algorithms.

Earlier reports have also tipped the Xiaomi 18 Pro to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera alongside a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The phone could pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging. Xiaomi has yet to confirm these specifications.

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