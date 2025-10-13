Technology News
How to Update to Windows 11 Before Microsoft Ends Windows 10 Support on October 14: A Step-by-Step Guide

If your PC is compatible with Windows 11, you might want to update before support for Windows 10 ends on October 14.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 October 2025 19:54 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft allows users to download and install Windows 11 through multiple ways

Highlights
  • Microsoft announced the Windows 10 ESU programme last year
  • Windows 10 might be exposed to attacks after October 14
  • There are three ways in which users can upgrade to Windows 11
Microsoft will stop sending over-the-air security updates for devices running Windows 10 on October 14. After this, users will either need to upgrade their laptop or PC to Windows 11 or continue using older Windows 10 versions, which might contain some undiscovered security vulnerabilities. Last year, the US-based tech giant announced the Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme. People who enrol for the same will continue to receive security updates until 2026. But there is still a chance for users to update their devices (if eligible) to the latest version of Windows 11.

There are multiple ways in which users can upgrade their devices to Windows 11. Microsoft recommends users wait until Windows Update notifies users that the upgrade is ready for installation. However, users can also manually check whether their devices can be upgraded.

  1. Select Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Alternatively, you can also tap on the Windows Update shortcut.
  2. Click on the Check for updates button. (It is to be noted that if there are updates available for the current Windows version, then users might have to install the update for it first. For example, if there is a newer firmware update available for Windows 10, people might have to install that before upgrading to Windows 11. After this, they will have to restart the process.
  3. Once the machine is ready, Windows 11 will be ready for installation.
  4. Tap on the Download and install button to initiate the process.
  5. A Software Licence Terms prompt will be displayed. Users will have to click on the Accept and install button.
  6. The Windows Update page will refresh automatically, and the status will be updated to show the Windows 11 upgrade progress.
  7. Once the Windows 11 download is complete, the device will prompt users to restart their device. Tap the Restart Now button.
  8. The machine will restart a few times before the Windows 11 installation process is complete.
  9. Your laptop or PC should boot up automatically with Windows 11 installed. Users can then sign in to the device and continue using it as usual.

How to Install Windows 11 Update Using Installation Assistant

  1. The Windows 11 Installation Assistant is an app that helps users update their devices to Windows 11
  2. Run Windows 11 Installation Assistant.
  3. Tap on Install Windows 11.
  4. Click Accept and install, and the process should start automatically.
  5. Other steps are the same as updating the device from Settings, as detailed above.

How to Get Windows 11 With Installation Media

  1. Another way to download and install the Windows 11 update for your Windows 10 device is through a pen drive.
  2. Users need a bootable flash drive with Windows 11 installed.
  3. Once the flash drive is ready, plug it into the device you wish to upgrade to Windows 11.
  4. The device will prompt you. Click Run setup.exe.
  5. Follow the instructions on the screen to reach the Ready to Install page.
  6. You can either choose to keep the existing personal files and apps or delete them.
  7. Once you've selected the desired option, your device will start following the same process as other methods.
  8. After the machine restarts, sign in to the device.

Moreover, you can also check out how to sign up for the Windows 10 ESU programme here.

Further reading: Windows 11, Windows 10, Microsoft, Security Updates, How to install Windows 11, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
