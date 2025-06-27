Xiaomi YU7 is now available for purchase in China, the company announced at its Human x Car x Home event on Thursday. The latest electric vehicle (EV) from the China-based company was launched in May and joined Xiaomi's growing fleet of vehicles which already includes the Xiaomi SU7 sedan and its high-performance variant, the SU7 Ultra. The electric SUV is offered in three trim levels, from Standard to Max. The Xiaomi YU7 arrives as a challenger to the highly popular Tesla Model Y in China's auto industry.

Xiaomi YU7 Price, Availability

Xiaomi YU7 price begins at CNY 2,53,500 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) for the Standard trim, which is an ultra-long-range rear-wheel drive (RWD) version of the EV. The Xiaomi YU7 Pro and YU7 Max variants, marketed as the all-wheel drive (AWD) and high-performance AWD variants, are priced at CNY 2,79,900 (roughly Rs. 33 lakh) and CNY 3,29,900 (roughly Rs. 39 lakh), respectively.

Buyers can select from three exterior colour options on the Xiaomi YU7— Emerald Green, Titanium Silver, and Lava Orange. The electric SUV also comes in three interior colour options; Pine Gray in a light tone, Coral Orange, and Twilight Blue.

Xiaomi YU7 Battery, Features, Range

The Xiaomi YU7 design is inspired by the company's SU7 sedan but adopted for an SUV build. Instead of the “waterdrop” headlights on the sedan, the electric SUV gets hollowed-out headlamps which are claimed to deliver 180-degree ultra-wide-angle lighting. On the rear, it has a halo tail light with downward-angled corners.

In terms of dimensions, the EV measures 4,999 x 1,996 x 1,600mm, has a curb weight of 2,405kg and a 3,000mm wheelbase. The automaker claims the Xiaomi YU7 has successfully passed more than 50 passive safety development tests and all crash standards under C-NCAP and C-IASI protocols. It is equipped with Brembo's four-piston fixed calipers along with a quadruple braking safety mechanism. For better control and stability over all types of terrains, it has front double wishbone and rear five-link independent suspension, closed double-chamber air spring with continuous damper control, and Xiaomi smart chassis.

It is powered by Xiaomi HyperEngine V6s Plus electric motors with upgraded power modules and optimised topology optimisation algorithms which improve RPM, torque, and power figures. As per the company, the EV's dual-motor four-wheel drive version has a 0-100 acceleration time of 3.23 seconds and a 253 kmph top speed. The electric motors can generate a maximum horsepower of 690 PS and a peak power of 508 kW.

The entry-level Standard variant of the Xiaomi YU7 has a 96.3kWh battery pack which delivers an 835km range (CLTC). Meanwhile, the top-trim Max has a CLTC range of up 770km with its 101.7kWh battery pack. The company claims Xiaomi YU7 can get charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in 12 minutes, with a range of 620km achieved after just 15 minutes of charging. The EV can achieve a maximum charging rate of 5.2C, powered by the 800V silicon carbide high-voltage platform with a peak voltage of 897V.

