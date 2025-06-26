Technology News
English Edition
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 50W Wireless Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 houses a 5,165mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2025 17:52 IST
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 50W Wireless Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 packs up to 16GB RAM and maximum 1TB of storage

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 features a 6.86-inch main display
  • The Mix Flip 2 has a Leica tuned dual camera unit
  • It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 interface
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 has been launched in China on Thursday. The latest clamshell foldable phone by Xiaomi is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The handset packs a 5,165mAh battery with 50W wireless charging support. It features a Leica-tuned dual camera unit on the outer screen, which is 4.01-inches in size. The Mix Flip 2 gets a 6.86-inch inner display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both displays are touted to deliver up to 3,200 nits of peak local brightness. 

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Price

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,500) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 77,000) and CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 81,000), respectively. It is available for purchase in China in Nebula Purple, Lattice Gold, Plum Green, and Shell White colour options.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 runs on Android 15 with the company's HyperOS 2 skin on top. It features a 4.01-inch AMOLED cover display with 3,200 nits peak brightness up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 120Hz touch sampling rate and 1.5K resolution. This external display gets Xiaomi's Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0 protection.

On the inside, the phone has a 6.86-inch AMOLED main display with 1.5K resolution, 3,200nits peak brightness, 300Hz touch sampling rate and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum 1TB of storage. It has a metal frame and hinge.

flip mix 2 xiaomi shades Xiaomi Mix Flip 2

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 has a Leica-branded dual outward-facing camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 image sensor with OIS support. This is a Leica Summilux lens, and it offers 24mm focal length. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 14mm focal length and autofocus. The inner display features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NavIC, NFC, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, distance sensor, e-compass, flicker sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, linear motor, IR control, and X-axis linear motor. The handset has stereo dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 houses a 5,165mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. This is a significant improvement over Xiaomi Mix Flip's 4,780mAh battery. The handset has a dual vapour chamber three-dimensional cooling system for thermal management. It measures 166.89x73.8x7.57mm when open and 86.13x73.8x15.87mm in the closed form. The clamshell foldable weighs 199g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.86-inch
Cover Display 4.01-inch
Cover Resolution 1392x1280 pixels
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5165mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2912x1224 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Price, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
