OpenAI's ChatGPT Go subscription is now available for free in India. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant announced this offer last week as part of its first DevDay Exchange event in India, scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The company first released the Go plan in August, as a cheaper alternative to the Plus subscription. It costs Rs. 399 a month as opposed to Plus' Rs. 1,950 monthly charge. But now, for the next 12 months, Indian users can access the benefits for free. Activating the plan is easy, and we have shared the steps below.

ChatGPT Go Benefits

As mentioned above, the ChatGPT Go plan sits between the free tier and the Plus subscription. The plan was exclusively released for India, although the company has mentioned that it intends to introduce it in other regions. Since it is a low-cost or entry-level subscription, unfortunately, this tier does not come with any new features, such as video generation or access to the Codex agent.

However, it still comes with several benefits that will be useful to most users, especially if you're a heavy user of the platform. The ChatGPT Go plan comes with all the features and capabilities from the free tier and offers 10 times higher rate limits for messages, file uploads, and image generation.

The biggest benefit of this plan is for those users who want extended access to the company's latest frontier model, GPT-5. Additionally, the new plan also grants higher limits in Python and other data analysis tools. The plan also offers access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs, allowing users to organise their work, track progress, and create or refine AI tools tailored to their needs.

How to Get ChatGPT Go for Free

1. First, open ChatGPT on the web and sign in to the account where you want the subscription. (The mobile apps do not show the offer, at present.)

2. Once logged in, a pop-up will appear on the screen titled “Try Go, Free.” Tap on the Try Go button at the bottom.

3. The button redirects you to the pricing page, where you will see all the ChatGPT plans. The Go plan will be marked at Rs. 0. Click on Upgrade to Go.

4. Next, you will be taken to the payments page, where you will be asked to make a payment of Rs. 0 via UPI, credit or debit cards, or bank transfer. Do remember to turn off autopay to avoid payments after the free period is over.

5. That's it. Your ChatGPT Go plan is now active.