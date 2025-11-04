Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Plan Is Now Available for Free: Know How to Get It

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Plan Is Now Available for Free: Know How to Get It

OpenAI has made the ChatGPT Go subscription available for free in India for 12 months.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 November 2025 09:16 IST
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Plan Is Now Available for Free: Know How to Get It

Photo Credit: OpenAI

ChatGPT Go was introduced earlier as a lower-cost alternative to sit between the Free and Plus tiers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The ChatGPT Go subscription normally costs Rs. 399 a month
  • ChatGPT Go allows users to upload and analyse more files
  • OpenAI is all set to host its DevDay Exchange event in India on Nov 4
Advertisement

OpenAI's ChatGPT Go subscription is now available for free in India. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant announced this offer last week as part of its first DevDay Exchange event in India, scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The company first released the Go plan in August, as a cheaper alternative to the Plus subscription. It costs Rs. 399 a month as opposed to Plus' Rs. 1,950 monthly charge. But now, for the next 12 months, Indian users can access the benefits for free. Activating the plan is easy, and we have shared the steps below.

ChatGPT Go Benefits

As mentioned above, the ChatGPT Go plan sits between the free tier and the Plus subscription. The plan was exclusively released for India, although the company has mentioned that it intends to introduce it in other regions. Since it is a low-cost or entry-level subscription, unfortunately, this tier does not come with any new features, such as video generation or access to the Codex agent.

However, it still comes with several benefits that will be useful to most users, especially if you're a heavy user of the platform. The ChatGPT Go plan comes with all the features and capabilities from the free tier and offers 10 times higher rate limits for messages, file uploads, and image generation.

The biggest benefit of this plan is for those users who want extended access to the company's latest frontier model, GPT-5. Additionally, the new plan also grants higher limits in Python and other data analysis tools. The plan also offers access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs, allowing users to organise their work, track progress, and create or refine AI tools tailored to their needs.

How to Get ChatGPT Go for Free

1. First, open ChatGPT on the web and sign in to the account where you want the subscription. (The mobile apps do not show the offer, at present.)

2. Once logged in, a pop-up will appear on the screen titled “Try Go, Free.” Tap on the Try Go button at the bottom.

3. The button redirects you to the pricing page, where you will see all the ChatGPT plans. The Go plan will be marked at Rs. 0. Click on Upgrade to Go.

4. Next, you will be taken to the payments page, where you will be asked to make a payment of Rs. 0 via UPI, credit or debit cards, or bank transfer. Do remember to turn off autopay to avoid payments after the free period is over.

5. That's it. Your ChatGPT Go plan is now active.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, ChatGPT Go, ChatGPT Features, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Crime Series Online

Related Stories

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Plan Is Now Available for Free: Know How to Get It
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How You Can Get ChatGPT Go Subscription for Free
  2. Apple's iOS 26.1 May Launch on This Date, Followed By iOS 26.2 Beta Rollout
  3. Apple is Expected to Launch These Products Next Year
  4. Here Are the Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 With AMOLED Display
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
  6. Lenovo AI Glasses V1 Debuts With Real-Time Translation, Micro LED Displays
  7. Red Magic 11 Pro Launched in Global Markets With Slightly Smaller Battery
  8. Vivo Y19s 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery: See Price
  9. Poco F8 Pro, F8 Ultra Set for Global Launch 'Really Soon', Tipster Claims
  10. Dude OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Plan Is Now Available for Free: Know How to Get It
  2. Ghostly Neutrinos May Hold the Answer to Why Matter Exists in Our Universe
  3. German Scientists Develop Laser Drill to Explore Icy Moons’ Hidden Oceans
  4. Japan’s Akatsuki Spacecraft Declared Inoperable, Marking End of Dedicated Venus Missions
  5. NASA’s JWST Produces First-Ever 3D Map of Distant Planet WASP-18b
  6. Bad Girl OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Movie Online
  7. Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Crime Series Online
  8. Rockstar Games Co-Founder Says GTA Games Won't Work if Set Outside the US
  9. Iran Tackles Unauthorised Crypto Mining After 95 Percent of Bitcoin Mining Devices Found Operating Illegally
  10. Red Magic 11 Pro Launched Globally With Snapdragon Elite Gen 5, Slightly Smaller Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »