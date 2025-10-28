OpenAI reportedly announced on Tuesday that it will provide one year of free access to ChatGPT Go plan to all Indian users. As per the report, the exclusive access is being provided ahead of the company's first DevDay Exchange event in India scheduled for November 4. The subscription plan was exclusively released for Indian users in August, and offers a bridge between the free tier and the more expensive ChatGPT Plus subscription. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant is also planning several other updates for Indian users ahead of the event.

ChatGPT Go to Be Free for Indian Users

According to a PTI report, OpenAI will offer free access to ChatGPT Go as part of a limited-time promotional event start begins on November 4. Those who sign up during that time will be able to access all the ChatGPT Go features for one year without any cost.

Separately, Nick Turley, the Vice President and Head of ChatGPT at OpenAI, said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Excited for our first DevDay Exchange event in India on November 4. Ahead of that, we have some exciting updates coming for India users over the next couple of weeks. Stay tuned! Notably, OpenAI's first DevDay Exchange event in India will take place in Bengaluru.

Introduced in August, the ChatGPT Go subscription is priced at Rs. 399 per month, and is available across web, iOS, Android, and desktop platforms. The India-exclusive plan includes everything in the free tier and brings higher rate limits on messages and image generation. The company says that users can get 10 times higher message limit, and equally as high image generation and file uploads.

The biggest benefit of this plan is for those users who want an extended access to the company's latest frontier model, GPT-5. Additionally, the new plan also grants higher limits in Python and other data analysis tools.

Turley's comment come at a time when OpenAI has already committed building a data centre in the country with an output of 1GW. With several other potential announcements on the way, the AI giant's interest in the large untapped user base and the burgeoning startups of the country.