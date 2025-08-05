Technology News
English Edition

How to Use ChatGPT Prompts to Write Excel Formulas Easily

From writing complex Excel formulas to fixing errors in a formula you wrote, the right ChatGPT prompts can save you time and hassle.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2025 12:00 IST
How to Use ChatGPT Prompts to Write Excel Formulas Easily

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

It is not advised to use ChatGPT for critical financial calculations in Excel

Highlights
  • ChatGPT can create Excel formulas based on conversational prompts
  • The AI performs better when provided with the data and the goal
  • With the right prompt, ChatGPT can also debug faulty Excel formulas
Advertisement

ChatGPT and generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology in general have changed the way people search for information. From finding out how many runs Virat Kohli scored in the ongoing calendar year in ODI (275 runs, if you wanted to know) to learning about astronomy and space, typing the right prompt can provide all the information in seconds. Take Excel sheet formulas for example. Those who need to create spreadsheets for complex calculations and filtering large datasets can benefit from asking the AI to write formulas that just work. But what is the right way to ask ChatGPT?

Why Use ChatGPT for Excel?

Excel, or any spreadsheet for that matter, is an easy tool to get started with, but incredibly tricky to master. The learning curve is so steep that even daily users have to occasionally look up syntax. This is because Excel has hundreds of functions and dozens of ways to combine them. This is where ChatGPT comes in.

  • Instead of sifting through forums or help pages, you can now just ask ChatGPT directly:
  • How do I write a formula to calculate overtime hours if someone works more than 40 hours a week?”
  • What formula returns the last non-empty cell in a column?”
  • Why is my VLOOKUP returning #N/A?”

ChatGPT can handle these and more, often giving you the exact formula, explaining how it works, and suggesting alternatives if needed.

What to Ask ChatGPT to Write Effective Formulas

Just asking ChatGPT to write a formula for VLOOKUP will not provide you with the right Excel formula for your particular data or needs. The key is giving the chatbot enough context. Here are a few prompt structures that will help you get the correct formula in seconds:

1. Describe the data and your goal.

Example: I have a column of dates in A2:A100 and a column of sales in B2:B100. I want a formula that returns the total sales made in July.

2. Ask for a specific function or logic.

Example: Write an IF formula that checks if a cell is greater than 100. If it is, return ‘High'; otherwise, return ‘Low'.

3, Request help with debugging.

Example: This formula is giving an error: =IF(A2>100, High, Low). What's wrong with it?

Additionally, ChatGPT can also help you choose between similar functions (such as VLOOKUP vs. XLOOKUP) or rewrite formulas to make them more efficient. Here are some specific examples to get the right Excel formulas for your work and projects:

  • Calculate working days between two dates: Write a formula to calculate the number of working days between two dates in A1 and B1, excluding weekends and holidays listed in C1:C10.
  • Conditional formatting: How do I highlight cells in column B if the value in column A is greater than 100?
  • Combine first and last names: Write a formula to combine the first name in A2 and the last name in B2 with a space in between.

When Not to Rely on ChatGPT

While ChatGPT is great for writing and understanding formulas, it's still worth cross-checking its output, especially for critical financial calculations. It can sometimes make syntax mistakes or misinterpret ambiguous instructions. Also, if your spreadsheet involves macros, Power Query, or VBA, the conversation may get more technical. In such cases, ChatGPT can still help, but its answers may need fine-tuning.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ChatGPT, ChatGPT Prompts, AI, Artificial Intelligence, chatbots, OpenAI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy A17 Design Renders Leaked Alongside Specifications; Might Not Feature Upgraded Processor
Next BioShock Game Set for 'Overhaul' After 2K Shakes Up Studio Leadership: Report

Related Stories

How to Use ChatGPT Prompts to Write Excel Formulas Easily
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Launched With Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU: See Price
  2. These are the Best-Selling Products from Amazon's Freedom Festival Sale
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Check Top Deals on Redmi Phones
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Anticipated Launch Date Leaked
  5. Infinix GT 30 5G+ to Launch in India on August 8 With These Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 Review
  7. Instagram's New Creator Features Can Help Monitor Audience Growth Metrics
  8. Best ChatGPT Prompts to Help You Write Excel Formulas Easily
  9. Samsung's New Sale Offers Vision AI Smart TV Buyers a Soundbar, Another TV
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K13 Turbo Series With Built-in Active Cooling Fans to Launch in India on August 11
  2. iPhone 17 Air Battery Spotted in Leaked Images That Hint at Exceptionally Slim Profile
  3. Spotify Premium Gets More Expensive in India, Europe, Middle East, and Select Other Markets
  4. Character.AI Releases AI-Native Social Feed to Mobile Apps, Lets Users Interact With Posts
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Battery Specifications Leak Hints at Larger Battery Than the Galaxy S25 Edge
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series Teaser Video Mocks Apple’s Delayed AI Feature Rollout
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Date, Price Leaked Ahead of Imminent Debut
  8. Instagram Announces Post-Level Demographics, Viewers Metric, and More Features for Creators
  9. Google Pixel 10 Pro Leaked Renders Reportedly Showcase All of the Design Changes Coming This Year
  10. Solar Sail Spacecraft Could Boost Space Weather Warnings by Nearly 60 Minutes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »