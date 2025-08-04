Samsung Galaxy A17 is expected to break cover soon. While Samsung hasn't officially shared a launch date, we have seen a few leaks about the design and features of the handset. Now, renders and purported marketing materials of the upcoming Galaxy A series smartphone have surfaced on the web. The official-looking renders show the Samsung Galaxy A17 in three colour options with a triple rear camera unit. It is expected to run on the company's Exynos 1330 chipset. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Design (Expected)

Alleged promotional images of the Samsung Galaxy A17 leaked by Android Headlines reveal the phone in black, blue, and gray shades. The design closely resembles that of its predecessor — the Galaxy A16, sporting a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup. It is also seen to feature a flat screen with a noticeably large chin, and a centrally placed selfie camera housed in a water drop-style notch.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Specifications (Expected)

The publication claims that the Samsung Galaxy A17 will have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Contrary to earlier leaks suggesting the Exynos 1380, it will reportedly be powered by the same Exynos 1330 chipset used in the Galaxy A16. Samsung may release the handset in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants, with storage options of 128GB and 256GB. It could support storage expansion up to 2TB via a MicroSD card.

The upcoming Galaxy A17 handset is expected to retain the same triple rear camera setup as its predecessor. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It is said to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Samsung is reportedly expected to include a charger in the box, at least for units sold in Europe.

The promotional materials leaked by the publication indicate that the Galaxy A17 will come equipped with several AI-powered features, including Gemini, Circle to Search, and Cross App AI tools. It is expected to run One UI 7 based on Android 15. Samsung is also reportedly promising six years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the handset.

The Galaxy A17 is expected to be slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, measuring 7.5mm and weighing 192g. Last year's model was 7.99mm thick and weighed 200g. Samsung is could launch the handset around the same time as the Galaxy A16, which was unveiled in October 2024, but we're still awaiting an official announcement from Samsung.