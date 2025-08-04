Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A17 Design Renders Leaked Alongside Specifications; Might Not Feature Upgraded Processor

Samsung Galaxy A17 Design Renders Leaked Alongside Specifications; Might Not Feature Upgraded Processor

Samsung Galaxy A17 will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 August 2025 19:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy A17 Design Renders Leaked Alongside Specifications; Might Not Feature Upgraded Processor

Samsung Galaxy A17 could come equipped with several AI-powered features

Highlights
  • It could come in 128GB and 256GB storage options
  • Galaxy A17 is likely to launch around the same time as its predecessor
  • Galaxy A17 is expected to be slimmer and lighter than its predecessor
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A17 is expected to break cover soon. While Samsung hasn't officially shared a launch date, we have seen a few leaks about the design and features of the handset. Now, renders and purported marketing materials of the upcoming Galaxy A series smartphone have surfaced on the web. The official-looking renders show the Samsung Galaxy A17 in three colour options with a triple rear camera unit. It is expected to run on the company's Exynos 1330 chipset. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Design (Expected)

Alleged promotional images of the Samsung Galaxy A17 leaked by Android Headlines reveal the phone in black, blue, and gray shades. The design closely resembles that of its predecessor — the Galaxy A16, sporting a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup. It is also seen to feature a flat screen with a noticeably large chin, and a centrally placed selfie camera housed in a water drop-style notch.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Specifications (Expected)

The publication claims that the Samsung Galaxy A17 will have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Contrary to earlier leaks suggesting the Exynos 1380, it will reportedly be powered by the same Exynos 1330 chipset used in the Galaxy A16. Samsung may release the handset in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants, with storage options of 128GB and 256GB. It could support storage expansion up to 2TB via a MicroSD card.

The upcoming Galaxy A17 handset is expected to retain the same triple rear camera setup as its predecessor. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It is said to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Samsung is reportedly expected to include a charger in the box, at least for units sold in Europe.

The promotional materials leaked by the publication indicate that the Galaxy A17 will come equipped with several AI-powered features, including Gemini, Circle to Search, and Cross App AI tools. It is expected to run One UI 7 based on Android 15. Samsung is also reportedly promising six years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the handset.

The Galaxy A17 is expected to be slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, measuring 7.5mm and weighing 192g. Last year's model was 7.99mm thick and weighed 200g. Samsung is could launch the handset around the same time as the Galaxy A16, which was unveiled in October 2024, but we're still awaiting an official announcement from Samsung. 

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Decent display
  • Good battery life
  • Long software support
  • Bad
  • Performance could have been better
  • Unreliable ultrawide camera
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (uninstallable)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A16 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A17, Samsung Galaxy A17 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor Magic V Flip 2 Battery, Charging Details Leaked by Tipster; Said to Feature Segment's Largest Battery
Next BioShock Game Set for 'Overhaul' After 2K Shakes Up Studio Leadership: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A17 Design Renders Leaked Alongside Specifications; Might Not Feature Upgraded Processor
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Bluetooth Speaker Deals During Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale
  2. Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Launched With Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Colourways Leaked Online
  4. Samsung Galaxy A17 Renders Leaked, Might Not Arrive With Upgraded Processor
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Check Top Deals on Redmi Phones
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  7. Infinix GT 30 5G+ to Launch in India on August 8 With These Features
  8. Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Check Price
  9. Vivo T4R 5G Brings Flagship Power, Premium Design: All for Under Rs. 20,000
  10. These are the Best-Selling Products from Amazon's Freedom Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Next BioShock Game Set for 'Overhaul' After 2K Shakes Up Studio Leadership: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A17 Design Renders Leaked Alongside Specifications; Might Not Feature Upgraded Processor
  3. Honor Magic V Flip 2 Battery, Charging Details Leaked by Tipster; Said to Feature Segment's Largest Battery
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Colourways Leaked Online
  5. Poco Teases Arrival of New Smartphone; Poco M7 Plus India Launch Date, Price Range Tipped
  6. Samsung’s One UI 8 Said to Have Released an AI-Powered Voice Captioning Feature in China
  7. Boult Adopts New GoBoult Branding in India; Unveils New Logo
  8. Instagram Not Allowing Users To Go Live If They Don’t Have 1,000 Followers
  9. Airtel Cloud Launched by Xtelify as Gen AI-Ready Cloud Platform for Telecom Businesses
  10. Samsung's 'Big Celebration, Bigger Screen Sale' Offers Vision AI Smart TV Buyers a Soundbar, Another TV
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »