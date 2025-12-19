Vivo X300 series, the Chinese smartphone maker's flagship lineup, was recently launched in India. Now, the tech firm appears to be preparing to launch another handset in the country, which could be part of last year's flagship lineup. Dubbed Vivo X200T, its India launch timeline has recently surfaced online, hinting at an early 2026 unveiling. Now, its key specifications and features have been leaked by a tipster, revealing the rumoured phone's chipset, camera configuration, charging speed, and software support. Expected to be placed between the standard Vivo X200 and Vivo X300, the phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chip.

Vivo X200T Specifications, Features (Expected)

Citing an unnamed source, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) leaked the key specifications and features of the purported Vivo X200T, in a post on X. The leaker claims that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It is also said to feature a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

To control the thermals, the smartphone maker is tipped to equip the handset with a 4.5K nanofluid vapour chamber (VC) heat dissipation system. It might also launch with a “virtual graphics card” and “frame interpolation technology”, which allows the device to generate additional frames to make the visuals appear smoother while gaming, with the help of AI.

A source has shared some key specifications of the Vivo X200T, along with its expected Indian launch timeline. The device will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ SoC and will feature a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.



— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 19, 2025

While its battery capacity is yet to be revealed, the handset is expected to ship with 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. For optics, the Vivo X200T is tipped to carry a triple 50-megapixel rear camera unit. Moreover, the leaker claims that Vivo will promise five OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the phone.

The tipster added that the phone will likely launch in India by the end of January 2026. This is in line with earlier reports, which also suggested a similar launch timeline for the Vivo X200T. Since the company is yet to confirm the debut of the X series phone, one should take this information with a pinch of salt.

Additionally, it is said to be similar to the Vivo X200 FE, while offering a few upgrades over the handset. Hence, it could be priced slightly higher than the Vivo X200 FE, which was launched in India in July at a starting price of Rs. 54,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Vivo X200 FE sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. A MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip powers the phone, which is coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage.