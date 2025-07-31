Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the company's vision for superintelligence with the public on Wednesday. In his first address to people since the creation of the Superintelligence Labs, the CEO highlighted that the company is focused on building personal superintelligence that brings power into the hands of people, instead of a centrally directed technology aimed at automating all work. He also claimed that once humanity reaches superintelligence, smart glasses will become primary computing devices for people, replacing smartphones and laptops.

Mark Zuckerberg Wants to Build Personal Superintelligence

In a post on the Meta website, Zuckerberg wrote a long letter addressing the company's user base, as well as the general public. Claiming “Developing superintelligence is now in sight,” he said that the important question to answer would be the direction this technology takes. Notably, here, superintelligence refers to artificial general intelligence (AGI), which surpasses human intelligence across a wide range of fields.

Calling superintelligence “a new era of personal empowerment,” he expressed that he remains bullish on the technology's ability to enable humans to accelerate the pace of progress and provide greater agency to improve the world.

Zuckerberg also clarified that Meta is only focused on the development of personal superintelligence, once that is accessible to an individual and helps them in day-to-day tasks. The CEO also took a dig at the likes of Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI, which are focused on building superintelligence for the overall benefit of humanity. He said Meta's approach is not to use superintelligence to automate all valuable work, “and then humanity will live on a dole of its output.”

Meta's CEO was also vocal on the kind of devices that would survive superintelligence. He claimed that once personal superintelligence enables users to spend less time on productivity software, smart glasses will replace smartphones as primary devices, as they “understand our context because they can see what we see, hear what we hear, and interact with us throughout the day.”

Interestingly, Zuckerberg's letter to the public was posted just hours before Meta released its earnings report for the second quarter of 2025. The tech giant posted overall positive growth in the previous quarter, with some highlights being six percent growth in daily active people, an increase in ad impressions by 11 percent YoY, and a rise in average price per ad by nine percent YoY.